Legislature Claims New CA Gun Control Bill Will Help Prevent Suicides

More stringent gun regulations to curb suicides could soon be enacted in California. Assembly Bill 1927 successfully passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Spurred by recent mass shootings, the legislation, introduced by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, and co-authored by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, would allow residents to “voluntarily add their name to the California Do Not Sell List for firearms.”
“A lot of the political opposition to efforts California has taken to address gun violence is around government telling people what they can and cannot do,” Bonta told the SacBee. “This is different. This is an individual saying, ‘I want to do this. I’m choosing to do this.’ We think it will save lives.”
Of the roughly 38,000 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2016, about two-thirds were suicides. In California alone, there were nearly 1,600 suicides with guns in 2016.
While a controversial topic, the issue of guns and suicide are inextricably linked. Research suggests that suicide attempts are an impulsive act, and firearms offer a disproportionately lethal means.
The bill is not without its opponents, such as the National Rifle Association, with some expressing concern that the law could be abused.
To join the list, a person would provide the names and contact information for five people. These contacts would be informed if the person attempted to buy a firearm. Additionally, while those on the list may not be able to legally purchase a firearm, they would not be liable for “any criminal or civil penalty for purchasing, receiving or possessing a firearm.” Those who knowingly sell firearms to Californians on the list, however, would be subject to penalties.
The law would require the state to regularly add people on the list to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
People on the list would need to wait a year before removing themselves; however, to remove themselves earlier, they could provide testimony from a medical professional that they are not a risk to themselves or others. The state would “expunge records related to the person’s inclusion in, and removal, from, the Do Not Sell List.”
More bureaucracy to make the sale of guns more complicated. California already has the right to die/assisted suicide law passed in 2016. No good intentions here.
I’m sick and tired of anti-gun legislators and more importantly I have absolutely NO TRUST in any Democrat, period!
The Second Amendment is our GOD GIVEN right to protect ourselves, family, and our Nation.
The Second Amendment is there for two reasons, the militia and tyranny.
The militia is for the purpose of having a “Citizen” armed force to protect the state and nation from invasion (Illegals?). Even now we see that our government (Parkland shooting) either will not or can not protect us.
Tyranny? That’s for defending the Citizen against a rogue government. Similar to what we have no in California and our Nation!
Timing is everything, so when do we take up arms and march against the tyranny we face? Before or after they take our means to protect ourselves and our nation?
The state would “expunge records related to the person’s inclusion in, and removal, from, the Do Not Sell List.” Anyone believe that? Once you do this, you’re marked for life. What a stupid idea, but anything they can do to take the guns, they’ll do.
Another sickening attempt to take our rights away from us. They are brainwashing high school kids with this mentality of NO PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY . IE the evil gun did it not a human being . Some more than just a little queer in the recent mass demonstrations in other countries that , in the past , have been hostile to the US , suddenly gathering by the thousands to ” support ” the high school kids in their misguided attempt to stop violence in the US.
I wonder if it ever crossed their minds to be nicer to their fellow students instead of harassing and bullying them to the point of a violent reaction but that would put some of the responsibility on them so I guess not.
Yup, brainwashing our children in school was exactly what Adolph Hitler did if anyone remembers that. Should be no real surprise to anyone that this country is falling because of a corrupt and out of control government and no other reason.
Elections are coming up! Participate!
our taxing “progressive” left makes me want to end it all. i have a right to be angry if they have a right to be “stoopid”.