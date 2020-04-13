Little Coronavirus Relief for Property Owners

By

The second installment of the 2019-2020 property tax bill was due on Friday and we hope the majority of California’s property owners were able to pay it without economic hardship. Unfortunately, for many homeowners and small businesses, it was more than just a hardship. They simply didn’t have the cash, and now they’re considered delinquent.

For this regrettable state of affairs we can thank both state and local officials. Gov. Gavin Newsom had the authority to issue an executive order to delay the deadline or direct counties to waive penalties and interest but, after pressure from local government associations, he declined to do so.

The California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors admits that its members have the discretion to waive penalties and interest for late payment of property taxes. But whether they will do so will be determined only on a “case-by-case” basis.

In Orange County, Tax Collector Shari L. Freidenrich told the Los Angeles Times, “We will be closely reviewing each request on a case-by-case basis that we receive from homeowners, small businesses and other property owners who have significant demonstrated economic hardship due to COVID-19.”

To read the entire column, please click here.