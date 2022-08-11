Los Angeles Schools Prepare Lesson on ‘Privilege’ and ‘Intersectionality’

By

The Los Angeles Unified School District has prepared a lesson to teach children about privilege and intersectionality.

The lesson was prepared by the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (LAUSD) Office of Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity. Titled “Privilege 101,” the lesson is intended to advance the left’s view of identity in the classroom.

The presentation claims that there are various different types of privilege, including “white privilege,” “heterosexual privilege,” “religious privilege,” “gender privilege,” “cisgender privilege,” and “able-bodied privilege.”

The presentation went on to discuss the concept of intersectionality, claiming that “people may experience privilege in some areas but lack privilege in others.” It noted that there are various identity categories, highlighting race, sexual orientation, nationality, disability, and gender identity.

The presentation ended by telling students to be a “good ally.” It also offered tips for being a good ally, including “understand your privilege” and “listen and do your homework.” It also reminds the students that “ally is a verb.”

This is just one of many “advisory lessons” prepared by the LAUSD Office of Human Relations, Equity, and Diversity. Other titles include “Critical Race Theory, Racism, and K-12 Education,” as well as “What is SCOTUS,” “Say Gay,” and “What Can We Do About Gun Violence?”

The office explains that the lessons are intended to create dialogue with students regarding “power, privilege, oppression, and resistance.”

The LAUSD has been at the forefront of the push to embed leftist beliefs on race and gender into the K-12 education system. Breitbart News previously revealed that LAUSD works with an organization to normalize child transgenderism. The nation’s second most populous school district has also teamed up with Planned Parenthood.

