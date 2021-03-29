‘Mad rush’ For COVID-19 Vaccine is on for Californians Ages 50 to 64 as Expansion Nears

By

The countdown is on.

California on Thursday announced that all adults will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, spurring an immediate flurry of phone calls, appointment requests and people trying to secure their spots in line.

But the two-week window before the free-for-all begins marks a critical point in the state’s vaccine rollout — particularly for people between the ages of 50 and 64, who become eligible April 1. A patchwork of rules, uncertainty about supply levels and questions about capacity and accessibility remain even as they ready themselves for their turn.

“Two weeks is not enough time for the 50 to 64 rollout,” Burbank resident Jim Chadwick, 64, said Friday. “It’s going to be a mad rush on April 1.”

The California Department of Finance, which monitors population data, projects that there are nearly 1.9 million people in L.A. County between the ages of 50 and 64, and 7.2 million in the state. Currently, only about 23% of Californians in that age group have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the state, compared with 37% of people 18 to 49, likely due to occupation or health status. …

