Measure EE tax hike for LAUSD fails

By

A proposed parcel tax ballot measure that would have created a new stream of local funding for the Los Angeles Unified School District went down to defeat at the hands of voters late Tuesday, even as its supporters acknowledged it had an “uphill battle” from the beginning.

With all precincts reporting following the day’s special election, 54.32% of the electorate —165,294 voters — said no to Measure EE, and 139,027 — 45.68% — said yes, a far cry from the required two-thirds majority of voters need to pass the controversial measure. As the only item on the ballot in most parts of the massive district, low turnout was anticipated.

A total of 304,321 voters cast ballots for or against Measure EE in Tuesday’s election.

The district placed this parcel tax on the ballot — an annual charge of 16 cents per square foot of developed property — to help pay for a labor contract agreement reached with striking teachers and ease its financial burden due to ballooning pension costs and declining student enrollment.

The campaign was quickly launched in the wake of a high-profile strike in January, as district leaders hoped to capitalize on public support for picketing teachers. …

Click here to read the full article from the LA Daily News