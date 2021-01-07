Mick Mulvaney Resigns After Capitol Siege: ‘I can’t stay’

Mick Mulvaney, former White House chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland, announced he is stepping down in what appears to be the latest in a stream of resignations following the chaos that was unleashed at the US Capitol by supporters of President Trump.
“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney told CNBC in an interview Thursday.
“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said.
Already, several White House staffers — including Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews — have said they would step down.
White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger also reportedly stepped down Wednesday. …
Comments
Pick a lane…CCP/City Of London or America. I guess we know Mick now.
Sooo Mick,
Why didn’t you make sure that the thugs were the left ANTIFA that has been paid by Soros for a long time?
Good grief they and their ILK have been doing this sort of thing for these last 4 years -haven’t they?
They and their ILK still need to be under arrest as well. Best solution is to start taking them out! Why not?
Now Mick you are leaving the conservatives because you are not going to get paid either and that’s why we know now that you are siding with the LEFT. if you dare to return then I hope you get tarred and feathered!
Thank you police officers and the one who shot the woman going in the window probably thought she was breaking the LAW–OMG you leftists do not recognize right and wrong!