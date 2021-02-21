Mike Levin, please return my phone call! What is your position on HR 51 – D.C. Statehood?!

By

Dana Point where I live is in the 49th Congressional District. Formerly a reliable Republican stronghold, Democrat Mike Levin is now my Congressman. Levin flipped the seat in 2018 and managed to win a pretty strong re-election in 2020. But the district still has a dominant Republican registration and could be a targeted district again for both parties in 2022.

I actually thought Levin was a decent representative, for a Democrat. While there is no denying my Republican and conservative bias, and the fact that I have been an elected official in the district (once a member of the Dana Point City Council), I had been impressed with his work with the Surfrider Foundation and in cleaning up the mess at the closed San Onofre nuclear power plant nearby. I know several Republicans who like me, have liked what Levin has done on San Onofre, and some voted for him because he had taken the problems at San Onofre seriously and worked for solutions, while his Republican opponents really hadn’t seemed to have embraced the environmental concerns presented by the closure of the nuclear plant with the same enthusiasm.

However, I now can’t say Levin is doing a good job as a Democrat in a Republican seat. I almost could, but now I cannot. And this is because I called his local office, in Oceanside, on Thursday, February 11 at 3 pm in the afternoon to ask a simple but important question: “What is your position on HR 51?” I had to leave a voice mail message, as no live person answered the phone, but it is now February 21, and after 10 days of no follow-up, I am pretty sure my important question, one I am entitled as a voter in the district to have answered, is going to be ignored. I don’t know what my Congressman’s position is on a piece of legislation he is being asked to consider.

HR 51 is the proposal that would make the District of Columbia a full-fledged state. To be enacted, all it needs is a majority vote in the House of Representatives (218 votes) and a majority in the US Senate (51 votes). If that happens, residents of Washington, DC will then elect two new members of the US Senate and a voting member of the House.

There are a lot of problems with HR 51. The first is that if it is enacted, California’s influence in the Senate would be diluted. The next is that the two new Senators would very likely reflect the very liberal politics of D.C.’s voters for generations to come, ensuring liberal policies and giving the Democrats a rather unfair and perhaps even underhanded advantage in the Senate. Other problems include intrusion on several constitutional provisions that intend for the District to be a Federal district free of politics and not a state. A 16-page report detailing why admitting the District of Columbia to the union is a bad idea can be found here: https://usjf.net/2020/07/28/d-c-statehood/.

I lived in the District when I worked in the Reagan and Bush I Administrations and as a self-governing entity it was a total disaster then. I have so many negative stories I can impart about living in the District. The rampant riots and disorder of last year are a continuing witness to why the District should not be given statehood. But brazen politics are at play here…

HR 51 is cosponsored by 210 members of the House, all Democrats. It only needs 8 more votes to pass the House. Mike Levin is one of 11 Democrats who have not joined as cosponsors of the D.C. statehood bill. Thus, his position on HR 51 is really, really important, because Levin could make a difference.

I have done some polling and I am pretty sure that the majority of residents of the 49th Congressional District are skeptical of adding the District of Columbia as a full-fledged state to the union. Mike Levin would be “voting his district” and doing the right thing in my mind, to oppose HR 51. He is a critical vote than can make or break this awful legislation. Congressman Levin – please tell us – what is your position on HR 51?! We deserve to know. Your constituents deserve an answer. And you ought to have the decency to return calls from an actual constituent in your district on the people’s business before you.