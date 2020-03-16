Money Can’t Buy Love, Or Elections

Of the many conclusions that can be drawn from the March primary election in California, perhaps the most notable is that money doesn’t always translate into political success.
Let’s start with the “bad” Proposition 13 — the $15 billion statewide school bond measure which, at this writing, is way behind in the polls. The Associated Press has already called the election for the opponents.
The proponents of the bond had a lot of things going for them including the vocal support of the governor, education interests, public sector unions and developers. They also had a sympathetic purpose. Raising money for schools has traditionally been easy in California because education ranks very high in importance among the state’s voters. The slogan “it’s for the kids” may be overused, but it can still be effective.
The proponents also had something else which should have translated into a huge advantage: Lots of campaign cash. Although all the financial filings with California’s secretary of state are not yet publicly available, the proponents spent at least $10 million and perhaps much more than that to push their messaging.
Slick television ads claiming crumbling schools, lead in the pipes and asbestos in the ceiling tiles were intended to push the sympathy buttons of concerned voters.
To read the entire column, please click here.
Comments
I have hope that voters are trying to be better educated about their votes.
Prop 13 was a direct hit on peoples pocket books for the benefit of those in the state legislature that wanted money to spend on their special projected. I.e., their bank accounts.
School population, discounting illegals, is dropping. Couples, married or not, are not having kids and if they are they are killing them with California’s liberal abortion laws, regulations, and available money.
Schools have secured a multitude of bonds in previous elections and therefore they should be in pristine condition with very small class sizes per educator. All that is based on those promises to pass those bonds! Of course most all schools are top heavy with a principle and vice-principle for pretty near every subject. And, that’s where the money goes, into the pockets of those who have no interaction with the student.
Again, I hope voters are educating themselves before the mark that ballot.
When the schools stop education based upon “Politically Correct” interpretations and go back to basics, and fact then you will see a return on “investment.”
The “investment” is dollars to education instead of indoctrinate.