More California Elected Officials Violate Their Own Business Lockdown Orders

By

In another stunning act of hypocrisy, after ordering restaurants in Los Angeles to close, former State Senator, now Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl enjoyed an outdoor meal at a Santa Monica restaurant last Tuesday, Fox News reported.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo appears to have broken health protocols in celebrating Thanksgiving with family members outside of his own household, NBC Bay Area reported.

“The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has learned Liccardo celebrated with his elderly parents at their Saratoga home with an unknown number of other guests. While the mayor’s staff did confirm the dinner took place, they have not disclosed how many other people attended, how many different households were present, and whether any of those in attendance wore masks while not eating.”

Gov. Newsom and his wife were caught in recent weeks dining in Napa Valley with a large dinner party at the swanky French Laundry restaurant, violating his own COVID stay-at-home orders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on security cameras visiting a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out, in September.

As the Globe continues to report, it’s obvious that politicians don’t live in fear of the coronavirus, so why should anyone else?

“This is a private event – not public,” said Jim Reed, Liccardo’s Chief of Staff. “We are going to redraw the line between what is personal and what is public because that line has become blurred.”

As for former Senator Sheila Kuehl, she had no problem fear mongering earlier in the day: “This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said. “The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.”

As the Globe reported Sunday, California with a population of 39,512,223, reports 1,206,278 “cases,” which is a 3.05 % positivity rate – in the bottom quarter of the entire United States.

Governor Gavin Newsom, and most county public health officials, are manipulating the data and numbers, and clearly are trying to keep Californians scared so the draconian lockdowns will not be questioned.

Because there is no science backing the lockdowns, it is evident Gov. Newsom and the state’s elected Democrats are attempting to force more California entrepreneurs out of business and onto government dependence. There is no science or data showing that dining at restaurants or drinking at bars spreads the virus.

Proving just how arbitrary his lock downs are, the governor allowed strip clubs and bath houses to remain open.

“Never before has a government ignored science and common sense, and demanded that the public mask themselves and halt all normal life, creating a culture of fear and loathing,” restaurant owner Kevin Boss said in a letter to the governor and Santa Barbara elected officials. “Never before in the US have government officials, elected and unelected, taken it upon themselves to virtually proscribe almost all human activity at a whim.”

This article was originally published by the California Globe.