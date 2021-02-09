MSNBC systemic bias in favor of Biden in 2020 so bad, fails “bona fide news organization” legal standard. FEC Complaint to be filed.

By

MSNBC no longer meets the federal standard of a “bona fide news organization” due to its systemic bias, unfair coverage, false smears and express Biden advocacy during the 2020 presidential campaign, a new nonpartisan report concludes.

The 54-page report, published by the independent United States Justice Foundation, and available to the public for download here: https://usjf.net/2021/02/09/msnbcs-systemic-bias-express-advocacy/ at identifies myriad examples of MSNBC’s express Biden advocacy during the 2020 presidential race, including nonstop attacks on President Donald J. Trump, relentless smears of Sen. Bernie Sanders and direct collusion between MSNBC contributors and the Biden campaign.

MSNBC Anchor Thanked for Advocating for Biden

It also explains why a Biden adviser thanked an MSNBC anchor for her “advocacy” and “help” during a January interview.

“Your help has been extremely important,” Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said to MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle. “So I want to thank you for your advocacy as well.”

She replied: “Well, Jared, if you’re going to compliment me, there’s always more time for that in our show. We’re going to continue to cover this.”

In September, Ruhle helped a confused Biden remember his point in a softball interview with the then-Democratic candidate.

While Biden received help from MSNBC anchors, Trump served as a frequent boogeyman for the network which prided itself as the “face of the Resistance.”

On June 15, 2020, MSNBC featured a full and complete free airing of a pro-Biden advertisement without including a rebuttal or equal time to the Trump campaign. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called the pro-Biden ad “one of the best I’ve seen in my career.”

The previous summer, Wallace falsely claimed that Donald Trump is “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks Contributed $2,800 to Biden Campaign

In the most startingly example of bias, the cable network routinely featured a legal analyst to attack President Trump, who had contributed the maximum legal contribution to the Biden for President campaign.

According to Federal Elections Commission disclosure records, MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks contributed $2,800 to Biden for President on March 10, 2020. The contribution was the most allowed by law.

Just two weeks prior, Wine-Banks attacked President Trump in an appearance on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” calling him “an existential threat to democracy.”

On May 9, 2020, MSNBC published an article defending candidate Biden against claims he sexually assaulted Tara Reade. The piece, which engaged in victim-blaming and offered pro-Biden talking points, was authored by Wine-Banks, yet did not include any disclaimer that she was a Biden campaign contributor.

Ironically, Wine-Banks attacked President Trump on the issue of transparency.

“To help voters make their decision, Biden has already been more transparent about these allegations than President Donald Trump has about any of the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against him,” Wine-Banks co-wrote with Barbara McQuade, Joyce Vance and Maya Wiley.

Wine-Banks: “Going after political rivals is really a terrible”

Since contributing to the Biden campaign, Wine-Banks has appeared on MSNBC at least a half-dozen times. In an October 10th appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Wine-Banks failed to disclose her max-out contribution to Biden.

“Going after political rivals is really a terrible, terrible thing to do. It’s a hallmark of our democracy that we don’t do that,” she said attacking her opponent, President Trump. Wine-Banks added that Trump “has been unsuccessful at going after Biden.”

In addition to contributions to Biden, Wine-Banks has donated thousands of dollars through nearly 3 dozen contributions to Democratic campaign committees – all while listing her employer as MSNBC.

Previously, MSNBC has suspended MSNBC contributors for failing to disclose campaign contributions. In 2010, MSNBC President Phil Griffin suspended MSNBC host Keith Olbermann for three campaign contributions to Democratic candidates.

Numerous MSNBC Contributors Tied to Biden Campaign

Wine-Banks was far from the only direct connection between MSNBC and the Biden campaign.

Dr. Vin Gupta appeared on MSNBC 31 times between July 15 and Sept. 15 without disclosing that he had “worked as a volunteer advisor for Joe Biden’s ‘Biden for President’ group.”

Jon Meacham, a frequent MSNBC contributor, “helped craft Biden’s victory speech and appeared on the airwaves before and after without revealing his work for the campaign,” according to The Hill.

The MSNBC contributor received a prime speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, where he endorsed Biden’s campaign. The Washington Post’s media critic Erik Wemple reports that “MSNBC was informed of and approved Meacham’s DNC appearance.”

The Hill’s Jonathan Easley reports that MSNBC dropped three paid analysts –Barbara McQuade, Richard Stengel and Ezekiel Emanuel – who joined the Biden administration.

MSNBC Targeted Sanders, Other Biden Primary Threats

During the Democratic Primary, MSNBC hosts routinely smeared Biden’s Democrat opponents with erroneous reporting. A review by the Columbia Journalism Review found that Biden “received the lion’s share of coverage on the network since the announcement of his candidacy, on April 25.”

Even progressives have questioned MSNBC’s bias. An analysis by the leftist magazine In These Times found that 64 percent of MSNBC coverage on the primary featured Biden.

“In its August and September coverage, by total mentions, MSNBC talked about Biden twice as often as Warren and three times as often as Sanders,” the outlet found. “Biden was also the only one of the three candidates to see his on-air mentions increase, rather than decline, in September, even as his polling numbers steadily went south.”

MSNBC hosts unleashed vicious personal attacks on Bernie Sanders: saying he looked like a “turtle,” comparing him to the Nazi takeover of France, and theorizing he wouldn’t help a person dying on the side of the road. In February 2020, a frustrated Sanders publicly attacked MSNBC president Phil Griffin.

“Phil, your network has not been playing a fair role in this campaign,” Sanders said, according to Page Six.

Grounds for Possible FEC Challenge

MSNBC’s days of using public airwaves to spew hateful attacks against Republicans and coordinating their talking points with Democrat campaigns could soon come to an end.

The United States Justice Foundation report, “MSNBC’s Systemic Bias & Express Advocacy” concludes that the cable network engaged in unlawful corporate “electioneering” communications for Biden.

A complaint is expected to be filed with the Federal Elections Commission.