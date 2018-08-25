New Poll: Proposition 6 Gas Tax Repeal Losing

By

Proposition 6 is on track to fail in November, according to a new poll by Probolsky Research.

Their latest polling shows 48% of voters oppose the measure when presented with the title they will read on their ballots.

Surprisingly, fewer than 60% of Republican voters support the gas tax repeal.

As the voter contact campaign begins to kick into gear, the polling firm stated that it expects changes in the numbers. The poll can be accessed at this website: https://www.probolskyresearch.com/category/news-insight-and-research/