New Poll: Proposition 6 Gas Tax Repeal Losing

Proposition 6 is on track to fail in November, according to a new poll by Probolsky Research.
Their latest polling shows 48% of voters oppose the measure when presented with the title they will read on their ballots.
Surprisingly, fewer than 60% of Republican voters support the gas tax repeal.
As the voter contact campaign begins to kick into gear, the polling firm stated that it expects changes in the numbers. The poll can be accessed at this website: https://www.probolskyresearch.com/category/news-insight-and-research/
you are darn right the polling numbers will change, especially based on who funds the poll. yes on 6 send money. grassroots effort to stop alot of taxation nonsense. put your money where your mouth is.
This piece is just a con to get people stirred up and voting for the gas tax repeal . Although I will vote to repeal , I resent the brain washing attempt by the creators of this article and I would like to say personally for them to GO TO HELL.
thank you and good day.
REPEAL THE GAS TAX!
PERIOD!
If polling numbers were right, Hillary would be president.
Hell yes repeal this tax! What on earth is wrong with these people!
The sheeple always want stuff. They are effectively being misinformed that if the government loses the gas tax, they will be denied STUFF.
The ad agency legacy in this country, the legacy that governs the modern politician’s mind, knows just how shallow is the mind of the populace.
Bullet Trains to nowhere, Tunnels under our delta, Tax our drinking water, and support “Undocumented Aliens! ” And now, more taxes on gasoline! When will our elected representatives start representing citizens and tax payers? Time for term limits and some new faces in Sacramento. I want someone to represent me.