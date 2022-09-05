Newsom Calls GOP Governors “Bullies,” But What About Him?

Politicians who claim to have an elevated moral purpose risk being branded as hypocrites if they fail to live up to the standards they set for others.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom runs that risk as he denounces the Republican governors of other states, particularly Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, as “bullies” for their states’ policies on abortion, gay rights and other issues.
Newsom has run ads critical of the two governors and donated $100,000 to DeSantis’ challenger, Charlie Crist. At the very least, Newsom is raising his national political profile. But it could be the beginning of a presidential campaign, which he denies.
“People keep asking why I’m calling out DeSantis and these Republican governors,” Newsom tweeted late last month. “The answer is simple: I don’t like bullies.”
Newsom’s tweet contained his interview with ABC news, including a lengthy rant beginning with “I can’t take what’s going on in this country.”
“I can’t take what these governors are doing state after state affecting minorities, affecting vulnerable communities, threatening the Special Olympics with fines, going after the LGBTQ community, saying if you’ve been raped by your father you don’t have the right to express yourself and rights over your own body,” Newsom told ABC’s Matt Gutman.
“My entire life I don’t like bullies,” Newsom added. “I don’t like people who other other people. I don’t like people who demean other people and that’s being celebrated in American politics today and you got to call it out. DeSantis is the worst of it but Abbott and these other guys, they’re right there and forgive me, I’m naming them because we have to and I think people need to understand what’s going on in this country and there’s too much at stake.”
On the issues that Newsom cites, particularly abortion and LGBTQ rights, his criticism is more than warranted. But calling rival governors “bullies” is over the top. After all, they were duly elected to their positions, as was Newsom, and like him, probably will be re-elected this year. Their positions on these hot button issues would not fly in California, but they apparently do in their states.
That’s not bullying; it’s governing, which often means compelling people to do things they’d rather not do. Newsom has done a lot of it since becoming governor nearly four years ago, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was governing by decree.
Was Newsom being a bully or governing when he ordered thousands of small businesses to shut down to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus? Those affected, including more than 2 million workers who lost their jobs, might say he was being a bully, since larger businesses were often exempted.
Likewise, parents complained that Newsom arbitrarily closed schools and forced their children into “Zoom school” even though COVID-19’s threat to children was scant.
Many of California’s city officials have complained that Newsom is bullying them into building high-density housing that their constituents don’t want, threatening legal action or financial sanctions if they don’t comply. Newsom says the state must act aggressively to solve its housing shortage.
California gun owners complain constantly that Newsom and the Legislature impose nonsensical, harassing regulations on their constitutional right to bear arms.
Comments
Hey Nuisance – wanna see an arrogant bully who displays his total contempt for his citizens????? Just walk on over to your mirror – and VOILA – there YOU are!!!!
Can’t eat out – but you did.
Can’t go to school – but YOUR KIDS did.
Wear a mask – but YOU didn’t!!
Shut down your non-essential business – but YOUR winery stayed open.
Yeah – hypocrite – tell me!!!!
IMHO every executive order is the work of a bully who knows that their legislature probably won’t buy what they want to do, or else can’t stand to wait for his or her legislature to act. The problem is that we have a dictator who uses “emergency” powers for everything and anything when he doesn’t get his way on something. He’s not just a bully, he’s a spoiled tyrant.
the only thing I can add to Mr Disgusted (we ALL are) is: Democrats are the real “satanic evil” in America for the last 150 years! Slavery, blantant hypocracy, record killing of babies, record fuel prices, food shortages, men in women’s restrooms and sports, secret sex change operations on our children, militarizing and using the IRS and FBI to arrest conservatives in the middle of the night, trampling all over our 1st, 2nd, and 4th Amendments whenever they feel like it, taxes, more taxes, higher taxes, free speech censorship, spying on conservative government officials and U.S. citizens, CRT and faggot transgenders in our corrupt school system, record inflation, business killing regulations, open borderes, highest crime rates/shootings in democrat run cities, Quid Pro Quo, BLM, antifa, racism, fascism, white supremacy, KKK, segregation, Jim Crow laws, dishonesty, lying, cheating, communism, and sociopathology, and don’t forget voter fraud. Did I leave anything out?
In 2005, Gavin Newsom was anointed the title: “Young Global Leader” in Davos by Dr. Klaus Schwab. He is a “Davos Boy:” and his allegiance is to The Great Reset. His buddies are George Soros, Obama and Justin Trudeau, who is also a YGL. But Trudeau is ahead of Newsom on the conversion to Neo-Feudalism. He has no 1st or 2nd Amendments to slow him down. Many Canadians have already left. So al those funny left-wing behaviors are planned and approved by Schwab. If enough people know about Newsom and Davos, his chances for President are doomed. But while Schwab’s plans are well documented, the American public is ignorant. Glenn Beck’s new book: “The Great Reset”, is a great primer. It’s the book with Soros, Biden and Schwab on the cover. Soros is The Great Disruptor. It’s his Border Policy. He paid for the boats from Africa to Europe and the trains from Central America to our border. His strategy is called “Cloward-Piven” and it fits the Great Reset attack vectors.
So what does Slick do?
He follows his nose ring master. Biden hits the middle class then so does he. Nothing new here.
But if you look at most of the sheep called Dem. you will see the same. Look what the Mayor of San Diego did. Once again another promise broken by a Democrat Socialist.
The path set by the Democrats for the past 50 years is to create a Fascist State that is based upon bully tactics.
Slick is a sliver spoon elitist who understands he and his family insiders will live the life of device right Kings while the rest of the people pay for the dictatorship.
And you vote Dem for what reason? How does the Left justify the punishing laws?????
device should have read divine right Kings