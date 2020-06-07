Newsom: Police And Firefighters Will Be Laid Off But We’ll Spend Millions To Enforce AB5

Gov. Gavin Newsom is leveraging the state’s $54.3 billion budget deficit. Give us what we want, he demands, or public safety programs will be cut.
At the same time, he wants $20 million to enforce Assembly Bill 5, maybe the most damaging piece of legislation that ever became law in California.
Appearing on CNN, Newsom said that if California doesn’t receive federal aid, “our heroes and first responders, our police officers and firefighters” will be the first to be “laid off by cities and counties.”
“The true heroes of this pandemic, our health care workers and nurses, those county health systems have been ravaged, their budgets have been devastated and depleted,” he said.
“They’re the first ones to be laid off.”
So we’re supposed to accept, says FrontPage Magazine’s Daniel Greenfield, that these “are the most expendable employees in California.”
“Not all the social justice and diversity personnel,” he continues. Nor “the vast useless corps of educational administrators.”
Further burdening California are 340,000 current and retired public employees enjoying yearly incomes of $100,000 or more. Total cost: $45 billion a year. One public school superintendent is taking down nearly $450,000 a year while at least three are making more than $350,000. Ten retired educators have pensions exceeding $300,000. Two retirees and two employees from the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts also have annual incomes of more than $300,000.
The federal aid Newsom is looking for would be allocated by the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion financial aid package for state and local governments approved by nine votes in the Democrat-dominated U.S. House. The Republican Senate won’t be as accommodating.
HEROES is a “political payoff” to House Speaker Pelosi’s constituents, Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso said from the chamber floor, a “far-left fantasy,” and a rescue for “underwater blue state pension plans” that “will never become law.”
Because Sacramento is constitutionally bound to balance the budget, it’s obvious Newsom is counting on Washington. His revised budget would spend less than his January proposal, but the squeeze isn’t enough to close the $54 billion deficit. That gap will be bridged only with federal help.
While Newsom has decided California is a nation-state, it can’t print money like Washington does. So, the governor, who believes Congress and the president have a “moral and ethical obligation” to bail out states, is expecting to be saved by an outside source. He does not want an additional $14 billion in budget cuts to be automatically triggered if it doesn’t.
Officials are blaming the budget troubles on the pandemic, but City Journal’s Steven Malanga says “that’s clearly not true.” California’s creaky revenue system goes bust when the economy does, nevertheless it’s perpetually on a “spending spree,” which includes shelling out taxpayers’ dollars “to fix problems that the state’s own bad policies have worsened.” Though a $7 billion surplus was forecast for the current fiscal year before the pandemic, it’s foolish to think that more deficits aren’t coming.
“Even in a moderate downturn,” says Malanga, citing a Public Policy Institute of California study, there would be “revenue shortfalls averaging more than $22 billion a year for the next four years.”
Despite the budget straits, Newsom is still determined to spend $20 million to enforce AB5, the same amount he had set aside in his original budget proposal.
Money is fungible, and the funds could be better applied elsewhere. But even if the state sent those millions to local governments, they’d do little to stop first responder layoffs. The Los Angeles Fire Department alone collected more than $190 million in just overtime pay in fiscal 2018-2019.
But it’s still a misapplication of public funds and revealing of Sacramento’s mindset. Community needs can be used to negotiate the ransom terms of political extortion during a budget crisis, yet the provisions of a particularly destructive law, AB5, can not only not be temporarily suspended, they must be dutifully observed under the watch of the bureaucracy.
If only Newsom would use his executive authority to suspend the law at least until the economic storm has passed, the income earned by the independent contractors and freelancers whose work arrangements have been outlawed by AB5 would generate needed tax revenues, and they wouldn’t need unemployment or public assistance programs.
There’s no excuse for the governor to both block Californians from earning income and intentionally forgo a source of tax revenue, and to make it all worse by telling Washington to send money or public safety will be compromised.
This article was originally published by the Pacific Research Institute.
Comments
Best I go buy that gun I have been thinking about. Money will be better spent protecting my family than giving it to the likes of Newsom who has no budgeting skills at all.
I’m really sick and tired of this state being anti-American from Newsome on down through the courts. Too many liberal, partisan judges violating my Constitutional rights and there’s no remorse in Sacramento from the league of morons who also have no budgeting skills.
“Newsom said that if California doesn’t receive federal aid, “our heroes and first responders, our police officers and firefighters” will be the first to be “laid off by cities and counties.”
But one of a whole host of reasons my wife and I fled Kommiefornia several years ago after living there most of our lives. Sad!
I remember when we, the people, passed proposition 13 back in the 1970s that rolled back property taxes and restricted the politicians ability to increase property taxes. The first things they cut or cut back on were libraries, parks, police and fire to name a few. All things that would punish “the people” for daring to tighten their purse strings. How the people of Kommiefornia can keep electing these kommiecrats is beyond me. Again, one reason I no longer live there.
Problem is – Guresome Neuisance learned well at his auntie’s knee – wethepeople don’t count!!!!!
TRUTH IS that gruesome-newsome and his bass-akward ass0embly are the most expendible and need to be laid off—PERMANENTLY-
Do you think there is anything that they do for the state that is good? They are just plain bad people with no good attitudes —hateful and disgusting OMG did I write that? Yea -but it is TRUE! lol LOL LOL!!!!
I have a FAR better idea!!! Would solve a LOT of problems – let’s just lay off Nuisance – along with his darling auntie, Pelosi!!!!! While we’re at it – throw out all the illegals, stop all the freebies for them AND the homeless – make them go to work – and re-open all the mental institutions, so those with REAL problems can be helped.
L. A. Is cutting 150 million from their police budget. The Commies next plan is to no longer protect us. All to put money back into the hands of the unions. Republicans might win the next election in CA after all this attack on businesses by rioters, AB 5 violating our rights to work without paying a bribe to the unions, and the loss of our police and firefighters.
Greetings from Idaho. This excalifornian now knows, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that I made the right decision when I left with my family and came up here. Not once have I had to wear a mask, social distance myself or bow to the likes of liberal kings. Life is good here. While living there in California, I did all that I could legally do. I voted, wrote letters to my legislators and even ran for office. But, alas, I was out voted by those illegal aliens and deceased voters who decided to elect brain-dead politicians.
Perhaps someday, between the rolling blackouts, that proverbial lightbulb will go off inside your heads and you all will have an epiphany to vote for the right leaders instead of those who bribe you with government giveaways and higher taxes. Good luck to you all. You’ll need it.