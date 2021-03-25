Newsom Recall Chief Blasts Carl DeMaio: ‘Helping Himself to Donations Without Permission’

By

Reform California chairman Carl DeMaio on Monday sent email calling for donations to a “Yes on Recall” campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom, assuming 1.5 million valid signatures were collected.

“National donors will ask us how much we have raised from grassroots California supporters like you,” the note reads. “I need to show them an impressive number. Can you please contribute anything more today to the effort?”

Not impressed was Orrin Heatlie, lead proponent of the Newsom recall, which claims 2.1 million signatures.

“Carl is NOT working on our behalf and he has not contributed to the recall effort,” Heatlie told Times of San Diego on Wednesday. “It seems he [is] self-serving, helping himself to donations, without purpose or permission.”

The retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant asked via email: “How much has he raked in under the guise he is involved in the campaign?” …

