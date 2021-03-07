Newsom Should Be Recalled; but loser John Cox is the Wrong Replacement

By

Congressman Devin Nunes had it right on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox last week when he said that Republican’s might have a chance to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom with one of our own in the coming recall election, but only if the GOP can “settle on one candidate.” I agree with Nunes, but go further and observe that the one candidate we settle on to try to win should definitely not be John Cox, who was the man Gavin Newsom “feared least” in the 2018 election campaign, in which Cox was able to snag the GOP nomination in a crowded primary but went on to finish the race with a dismal 38.1% of the vote against Newsom’s 61.9%. Cox was such a bad candidate, that Newsom actually spent millions on television ads putting Cox’s face on the screen and accurately informing the public of Cox’s position on the issues. I think Newsom may even have outspent Cox himself in telling the public what Cox stood for, and those issues and Cox’s curious personality simply did not resonate with most Californians in 2018.

It has been a long time since a Republican has held a statewide office in California. Yet “now is now,” and the widespread discontent with Governor Newsom’s handling of the pandemic and the litany of his other failures in managing the state, like grabbing too much power, and trying to erase the state’s death penalty law, too long to detail here, have created an opportunity to remove him from office under the state’s recall system, and allow for a new Governor to take the helm. Could the winning replacement candidate who captures the imagination of these throngs of disenchanted Californians actually be a Republican?

It would be a stretch for a Republican to be the top vote getter in California if Newsom is recalled. Republican registration in the state has fallen to lowest levels since statehood. Newsom and his campaign advisors will also vilify any Republican by tying them to an “unpopular” Donald Trump.

Yet it is not impossible for a Republican to win. Several deeply “blue” states have elected Republican Governors as a sort of check on Democratic control of state legislatures. Massachusetts and Maryland, and even Illinois a few years ago, are examples. The distrust of Newsom is currently strong, and getting stronger, and earning headlines like “Two job performance polls give Gavin Newsom bad news, and worse news.” It makes sense that changes in voter attitudes on Newsom could also signal changes in attitude about party preference for Governor. The way the recall ballot is structured, whoever comes in first out of a long list of replacement candidates is the winner. This is how Schwarzenegger was first elected in 2003. It doesn’t take a majority vote, just the top vote getter on a long list of candidates. The fact that Republicans are a “minority party” is not such a big disadvantage in a recall election – if Republicans are disciplined. I am not saying it is a sure thing, but I believe it is in the realm of possibility that Republicans could elect the next Governor coming out of the Newsom recall effort, as long as we heed Nune’s advice: to “settle on one candidate.”

John Cox simply is not that candidate. I have nothing against John Cox personally and I’ll bet he is a good guy. But as a political candidate he has an extensive, remarkable history as a loser, who has never won an election, he has taken some awful issue positions, and will be a spoiler in the recall election for Republicans if he stays in the race, or if Republican voters take him seriously and give him enough support to lose the replacement election for us.

It is time for Republicans to reflect on who John Cox is politically and stop taking him seriously.

John Cox was hardly a serious candidate for governor of California in 2018 when the first UC Berkeley/IGS poll was announced in March of 2017 and gave him, the only Republican listed in the poll, 18 percent of the vote and the prized second spot against Gavin Newsom, suggesting to amateur political observers that he might have a chance. The ensuing press reports took Cox seriously. But none of the reporters did much homework on Cox, labeling him positively as a political newcomer or outsider. They all failed to mention he had been on the ballot before in California, with an awful showing. The reporters could have recalled for readers that Cox was surely not a fresh face to our statewide ballot, and that the last time he was on it, he ran for the Republican nomination for President of the United States in the February, 2008 primary, and proved a miserable votegetter, barely mustering 3,200 votes statewide, finishing with .01 percent, while both John McCain and Mitt Romney drew over a million votes each.

Cox, a native of Illinois, is a serial candidate, and what older Republican operatives might label a “Harold Stassen.” Stassen once served as governor of Minnesota and was termed a “boy wonder,” but was bit so hard by the political bug that he ran for the GOP nomination for president, unsuccessfully, 9 times in a row, losing every time. Cox only differs from Stassen in that Cox has never won any elective office, and he has run plenty of times. He has actually hit a trifecta of losses having run for every federal office one can, losing each time. Cox has run for Cook County Clerk, Congress, and U.S. Senate, all in Illinois, losing all the races, all losses by wide margins.

But in 2008, despite all his previous electoral defeats, Cox decided to run for president as well. He says he contributed $1 million to his campaign, visited all 99 counties in Iowa, campaigned hard in New Hampshire with 14 visits, visited South Carolina 10 times to campaign, and appeared on the ballot in California. During his campaign, he got into an altercation with security at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley because his campaign performance had proven so insignificant that they would not let him in to the presidential debate. Even though he was excluded, he still tried to use a questionable media credential to enter the premises under the ruse he was a fake press operative. His vote-getting prowess was a disaster – he received not one delegate to the Republican National Convention.

By June 2017, Cox quickly fell in the gubernatorial race polls, losing 50 percent of his initial support, in the second UC Berkeley/IGS poll when just one other Republican was added to the mix by the poll authors – this time former Assemblyman David Hadley, who was not even an announced candidate for governor at the time. The significance of the second poll, with Cox running hard for several months yet dropping from 18 percent to 9 percent as an announced candidate, and Hadley at 7 percent as an unannounced candidate with no campaign, established that Republicans had hardly raised a groundswell of support for Cox in the first poll, rather, Cox made a showing in the first poll in March because he was the only candidate on the poll Republicans had to chose from. As soon as another Republican was put on the list to chose from in the second poll, even someone not running for the office at the time, Cox’s support quickly and very significantly tanked. Cox’s lack of real support was evidenced again in a poll in Silicon Valley in May where, once again, when listed as the only Republican on the ballot he received 16 percent of the vote, however, when the poll considered “favorability,” Cox garnered a terrible 3 percent, the lowest favorability rate of all the candidates.

When asked about the 2016 election, Cox would not tell the San Francisco Chronicle whether or not he voted for Donald Trump for president. While Cox’s strategy may now be to separate himself from Trump, Cox has gone back-and-forth on the issue of Trump. In the 2018 election campaign, for months, John Cox refused to say who he had voted for as President. He finally admitted that he opposed Donald Trump and voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson. When speaking with Univision on January 13, 2017, John Cox opposed Trump’s policy to build a border wall. Did you know that Republicans? Just 17 days later, he tweeted out that he supported the border wall. Cox also opposes the death penalty, a law which has been voted on favorably twice by Californians in the last decade, and which has been a part of California law since statehood.

The issues Californians and Republicans care about in opinion polls, like being taxed too much, do not really appear on Cox’s radar screen. Cox’s central campaign theme early in his 2018 race was his “Neighborhood Legislature” idea, to expand the California Senate and Assembly to 12,000 partisan members. I ask you dear reader, do you really think what California needs right now to deal with the pandemic and other problems are 12,000 more partisan elected officials in Sacramento? What does it tell you about a politician who thinks adding 12,000 more elected officials in Sacramento is a good idea?

It is truly a nutty idea that has no support in opinion polls. While the state Legislature is in need of reform, like making itself a part-time body, world history tells us increasing its size to that of a small coastal city is not going to improve policy. There were also thousands of members of the Soviet Union’s legislative body, far too many, intentionally, to actually make decisions, and the result was the concentration of power in a small committee known as the Politburo, which established a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” We are close enough as it is today with near dictatorship of Democratic control in Sacramento, to just add thousands more people to the legislative ranks.

What California needs is a fresh approach to our problems and also some political balance, and if the Republican Party can settle on a single, strong candidate to run for Governor in a field of many other non-Republican replacement candidates (as there will be), as Congressman Nunes says, there is indeed a long-shot chance a united GOP could win. But that candidate is definitely not John Cox.