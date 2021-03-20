No Stimulus Checks Yet from Biden. But He Has Cut the Price of French Wine.

By

When you stop to consider President Joe Biden’s first accomplished acts as President of the United States you’d probably think they would all be related to his campaign promises to crush the Corona Virus pandemic, get us “shots in the arm,” helping small businesses by urgently distributing economic stimulus to get the economy going again, helping the unemployed, and addressing subsequent crises like attempting to bring the nation together after the last election and the January 6 melee at the Capitol. Right?

Well, yes, but practically speaking that has all been pretty slow in coming. I’ve got my shots as of last week, but my wife, who isn’t quite old enough, hasn’t gotten hers, along with millions of other American’s who remained worried, have co-morbidities but still don’t qualify or can’t get supply. It took till March 10 for the Congress to pass Biden’s contentious and highly partisan $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan. The checks for that relief bill aren’t even in the mail yet to the families who really need them, though reports coming in from Las Vegas are that California unemployment insurance EBT debit cards are abundant and starting to be flashed all over the city now at Casinos and expensive steak restaurants, though by bad tippers.

Yet Biden did manage to accomplish something memorable even before the passage of his economic relief bill, before many of his Cabinet members were confirmed by the Senate, and before his recent statement that the Russia President who controls the second largest means of mass destruction in the world is “a killer.” Of what do I refer? Biden’s lowering the cost of French wine in the United States. Yes, well before all these other urgent actions still pending in the Biden Administration, and consistent with (in his mind) his first actions ordering a “100 days masking challenge,” ending the ban on travel of terrorists from terrorist dominated countries, re-entering the job-killing global climate accords, and making all federal agencies “root out systemic racism,” one of Biden’s first acts as President is to make ultra-premium French wine more affordable in the United States.

I found out about Biden’s “pause” on 25% tariffs on French and other European wines in a round-about way. I enjoy good wine and recently I wasn’t able to find a certain type of French wine I wanted to buy for a friend’s birthday gift. I tried three different stores and websites in the United States and could not find this particular brand. So, I went to my last “go-to” source to check. This source is a little pricey and I only go there for something rare, but they know me there. It is a wine shop located in the heart of the Margaux district in Bordeaux, France, that will ship to me in the United States. Sure enough, last week they had what I was looking for in their on-line shop (all in French). And when I checked out, I got a message “we are pleased to inform you that the 25% tariff on French wine shipped to the United States has been suspended for the next four months.” That message was in English.

Biden’s people justify the move by saying it “is intended to ratchet down tensions as the U.S. and European Union negotiate a solution to a long fight over government aid to airplane manufacturers.” Sort of like Biden’s version of “arms for hostages,” though the United States got nothing in return for lowering the tariff other than more French competition at a better price against Gavin Newsom’s “Plumpjack” wines in Napa.

Now I am not a big tariff guy. I especially think that tariffs on things like expensive French wine are unlikely to mean very much, because people interested in those wines are not going to let an additional 25% tax stop them. But what I think is remarkable, is that Biden’s Administration in its earliest actions thought that a unilateral lowering of trade barriers for ultra-premium wine, which is a rather pro-elites action, ranked right up there with stopping the Muslim/terrorist country list travel ban. That is truly ironic. But Cheers!