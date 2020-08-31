One-party Rule in California is Backfiring

By

According to U.S. Census Bureau projections, California will lose at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 Census.

This is because the total number of representatives is fixed at 435 and allocated to population. This zero-sum game means that states with decreasing or static population will lose, and states with growing population will win. Since statehood in 1850, California has consistently gained representation in Congress because it was the land of boundless opportunity and promise. Now, not so much.

So why are Californians leaving the formerly Golden State for states such as Texas, which is projected to pick up three house seats?

The reasons are many and complex: Cost of living, crime, homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, burdensome regulations and high taxes. Add to that gross mismanagement of the pandemic response, failure to manage our forests leading to catastrophic fires and green policies that caused a shortage of electricity and rolling blackouts.

