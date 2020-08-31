One-party Rule in California is Backfiring

According to U.S. Census Bureau projections, California will lose at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 Census.
This is because the total number of representatives is fixed at 435 and allocated to population. This zero-sum game means that states with decreasing or static population will lose, and states with growing population will win. Since statehood in 1850, California has consistently gained representation in Congress because it was the land of boundless opportunity and promise. Now, not so much.
So why are Californians leaving the formerly Golden State for states such as Texas, which is projected to pick up three house seats?
The reasons are many and complex: Cost of living, crime, homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, burdensome regulations and high taxes. Add to that gross mismanagement of the pandemic response, failure to manage our forests leading to catastrophic fires and green policies that caused a shortage of electricity and rolling blackouts.
To read the entire column, please click here.
Comments
Can’t access this without paying.
Speaking with your pocket-book and not paying taxes to CORRUPT AND IRRESPONSIBLE STATE GOVERNMENT is one way to let this criminal corrupt state governor and ASSembly know they are WRONG. They care for only themselves and not about those who keep this state running.
Hateful and doing no good is what they represent. TAX TAX TAX is not the way to go.
I do turn to another station every time gruesome-newsome is on TV or Radio. He follows orders from his mean aunt in SF.
Until this siege of CA is ceased there will be problems that are worse and worse.
It is sick and gets sicker with this complicit government – may they have to pay whatever it takes!
SIGN THE RECALL NEWSOM PETITION BEFORE YOU LEAVE!!!
Reading, “George Washington, Entrepreneur,” by John Berlau (no, not pushing it, just mentioned as reference, but it is a good book) and have gotten to where George has just about had it with the British taxes and over-control of businesses. Look how that turned out. Newsom et al, be warned….
Interesting the story is authored by JON COUPAL without mentioning his lead-lawyer role at Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Is is transitioning as his predecessor (Joel Fox) did in 1999 to become a book author and political news Commentator?
Oh I think the left has a way to go before there’s any real pushback. The isheep that crowd the failed cities of SF and LA will ensure a democratic majority until all of the wealthy actually move out. They are told that it’s simply a matter of not taxing the wealthy enough.
Consequently, we are seeing new legislation to wealth tax the wealthy even AFTER they escape kalifornistan.