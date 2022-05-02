Pelosi Makes Unannounced Visit to Ukraine, Vows U.S. Support ‘Until the Fight Is Done’

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) made an unannounced trip to war-torn Ukraine over the weekend, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterating that America stands in solidarity with the country.

She was accompanied by a group of senior House Democrats, including Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, and Rules Committee chair Jim McGovern.

A video posted to Zelensky’s Twitter showed the members of Congress walking down the road in Kyiv to greet Zelensky outside the presidential palace.

“We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi said during the meeting with Ukrainian officials, according to the video and an NBC News translation. “Your fight is a fight for everyone, and so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

“This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said, thanking the U.S. for the backing.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” the group said in a statement. “When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world.”

With military clashes ongoing, the lawmakers’ journey was potentially dangerous and politically significant. Pelosi is now the most senior U.S. official to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. President Biden and Vice President Harris have not visited the nation since Russia launched its incursion. Late last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine to meet with Zelensky.

