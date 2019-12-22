Politicians Know There Is a Better Solution than Climate Litigation

After three years, and millions of wasted taxpayer dollars to satisfy left-leaning political constituencies, the lawsuit by the New York attorney general (AG) against ExxonMobil did not succeed. According to the New York AG, ExxonMobil allegedly deceived its investors by obscuring the actual costs of climate change on its financial disclosures. So it came as a surprise when the New York AG Letitia James – who inherited this lawsuit – significantly altered the state’s legal challenge to ExxonMobil by dropping all but one claim against the energy company at the eleventh hour in closing arguments. Municipalities in California are following a similar course by pursuing climate litigation, and state policymakers should ask themselves is it damaging voter trust?
This glorified fishing expedition, highlights concerns about the broad power afforded the New York AG’s office through the Martin Act, which enables it to pursue vague investigations against companies with little to no justification.
This act allows the state AG wide latitude to bring investigations or lawsuits without proof of criminal wrongdoing or intent. This has made the Martin Act a breeding ground for advancing baseless, politically motivated litigation. The law obscures the standard legal norms and protections that would be afforded to a defendant in any other state, and California is following this same legal course with no legislative obligation or judicial oversight.
Public policymaking morphs into the ability to intimidate businesses simply to meet political ends. The meandering ExxonMobil investigation, and now, the watering down of the state’s legal challenge, precisely illustrates these problems.
More concerning is the fact that regardless of the court’s decision or any domestic court, the lawsuit does nothing to reduce the impact of climate change. When over 6,000 daily-used products and our everyday existence depend on oil and natural gas, this courtroom charade will never move us off fossil fuels. Instead the answer to a cleaner environment that enhances economic growth is natural gas.
Abundant natural gas from the U.S. is changing the world in ways that will never happen in climate depositions or rigged courtrooms. Coal-fired generation dropped 40% in the U.S. from 2008-2017 replaced by natural gas; a cheaper and cleaner fuel for electricity generation. U.S. natural gas exports also have the ability to create millions of great-paying jobs through a robust trade-centric supply chain.
This should be a cautionary tale for California. Meritless cases only serve to drive up taxpayer costs and dry up scarce state financial resources that be used more productively, reduce carbon, and help the environment.
Equally frustrating is the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) examined climate-impropriety by ExxonMobil just last year, and found no evidence of fraud by the company.
With the final verdict arriving in early December, and nothing accomplished to fight rising global emissions and electrical grid instability in California, fruitless show trials in California, New York, and Massachusetts emphasize there is a better way to fight pollution, and reduce GHG emissions while growing the workforce, and reducing energy costs. Unfortunately, California bases energy policy on chaotically intermittent, and unstable wind and solar farms for energy to electricity. Both renewables are inferior considering that wind farms take 700 times more land than natural gas to produce an equal amount of energy.
Natural gas can fuel California, the U.S., and the world while lowering emissions, and bringing peace and prosperity. These global environmental benefits are fruit of the very companies that are beleaguered by climate depositions via activist AGs. Unsubstantiated litigation against companies on the front lines of the fight to reduce carbon impedes not only the wellbeing of Americans, but people across the globe.
Todd Royal is a geopolitical risk and energy consultant based in Los Angeles
The worlds’ climate alarmism is trying to change current demands for fossil fuels, over to renewable electricity from wind and solar.
The world needs to comprehend that less than half of a 42-gallon barrel of crude oil is used to manufacture gasoline and diesel fuels to power truck and automobiles.
The bulk of a 42-gallon barrel of crude oil yields about 45 gallons of petroleum products in U.S. refineries because of refinery processing gain. This increase in volume is similar to what happens to popcorn when it is popped.
Most of the barrel is used to manufacture the chemicals that are the basis of more than 6,000 products come from oil and petroleum products that have become the basis of our lifestyles, and the lighter fuels for the 39,000 planes in the world that moved four billion passengers around the world in 2018, and for the more than 60,000 merchant ships in commercial maritime transport that account for roughly 90 percent of world trade moving products around the world.
To reduce civilization’s demands for fossil fuels will require significant social changes to reduce the need for so many products, reduce flights, and reduce the need for so many products to be moved around the world. Only by reducing the demand, can we reduce the supply. There is no need whatsoever for the supply of fossil fuels, if it were not for the demands of society.
More climate hoax stupidity. Worldwide, transportation adds about 15% CO2 to the mix. Humans add 2.94 BILLION tons! If all cars in the world were electric, it would only reduce the CO2 output by 7% which is infinitesimal.
I forgot to add that there are 1.2 billion people WITHOUT electricity in the World. The climate hoaxers want a colder World and more people without electricity. And then we have neurotic little Greta!