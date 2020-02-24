Prop. 13 School Bond Isn’t Really for the Kids

In the arguments and advertising in support of Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot, the proponents are trying to convince the voters it is all “for the kids.” As with previous education ballot measures in California, a parade of disasters is predicted unless the proposal in question is approved.
True to form, the opening argument set forth in the official voter information guide intones ominously, “Despite research showing students learn better in classrooms which are modern and safe, too many school buildings are dilapidated, unsafe, and unhealthy. Thousands remain at risk of wildfires or earthquakes. Others are contaminated with lead, mold, asbestos, and other hazardous materials.”
Really?
The first question taxpayers should ask is if things are this bad, where has all the previously voter-approved bond money gone? Let’s review some recent school bond measures already authorized by voters: Prop. 1A in 1998 ($9.2 billion); Prop. 47 in 2002 ($13.05 billion); Prop. 55 in 2004 ($12.3 billion); Prop. 1D in 2006 ($10.4 billion); and Prop. 51 in 2016 ($9 billion). In addition to tens of billions of dollars in new debt, there’s a nearly equal amount owed in interest costs.
And the lottery? It was sold to voters as a big step toward fully funding education. And what about Proposition 98 (1988), which mandates that at least 40% of the state’s general fund be spent on education? There is no excuse for even one classroom anywhere in the state of California still having unsafe conditions. Taxpayers and parents should demand to know which school buildings are unsafe.
To read the entire column, please click here.
Comments
Once again the Progressive Democrat liars ply their skills on the voting public.
The slight of hand, the smoke and mirrors cannot mask the incompetence of this current California government. From the Governor down the progressive Democrat Left are lying to you about this proposition.
Are you, the voters, going to do what you did in the last election cycle?
Approving seven, yes you approved seven, tax increases that were on the ballot.
Sorry, but that pretty much makes you a moron for supporting a government that has shown its incompetence in managing your tax revenues that make up the state budget.
Grow up voters, know what your are putting your name to. Either vote for the good of the Citizen and State, or cast your ballot before the swine who will waste it because they will know they can come to you for more money to waste!
God, help us, but California I fear is lost!
Once again an article with a link to a paper that wants you to subscribe to read it. Either print the whole article or don’t copy it from a paper that won’t let you read it.
Kalifornia bond issues? I haven’t voted YES on one since the week of the Titanic sinking!