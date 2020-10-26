Prop. 15 Backers Try To Mislead Homeowners

It’s a sign of desperation. When anyone in politics starts making wild claims less than a month before an election, you know something is amiss.
So it is with the proponents of Proposition 15, the “split roll” initiative which would impose the largest property tax increase in California history. Throughout this campaign, proponents have consistently argued that the measure won’t impact homeowners because it just raises property taxes on commercial and industrial properties. But now, they claim that Prop. 15 actually saves homeowners money. This is absurd on its face.
Recent polling suggests that support for split roll is sinking fast, especially among homeowners. This might explain why proponents have, at the 11th hour, countered with the argument that, as corporations have to pay more, the tax burden for homeowners goes down. Nobody believes this.
If Prop. 15 actually reduced taxes on homeowners, it would be in the text of the initiative. It isn’t. If it were true, the impartial analysis by the Legislative Analyst would have said so. It doesn’t. If this were true, proponents of Prop. 15 wouldn’t have waited until three weeks before the election to assert this claim.
To read the entire column please click here.
Comments
PROP 15 IS ONLY SUPPORTED BY THE UNIONS BECAUSE THEIR PENSIONS ARE GOING UNDER. JOIN ME AND MY FRIENDS IN VOTING NO ON 15. REMOVE EVERY DEMICRAT ELECTION NIGHT. EVERY ONE
You would have to be an idiot politician to support this! This would impact everyone in the state if passed. VOTE NO!
One only has to look at the number of houses for sale throughout California to realize that Californians are voting with their feet. San Francisco homes for sale up 80% over last year and 20% just in the past two months. LA, Orange County, San Diego all up as much or more! And this is the post summer sales season! People have figured that this proposition will pass, a bunch of sales tax provisions will pass, and California will continue to increase tax rates and fees on the highest taxed state in the nation. I wouldn’t be surprised that after the ACA is ruled unconstitutional, the state will implement a single payor health system in which state income taxes (or a combination of sales and income taxes) will increase to 20%. Can you imagine state income tax rates of 20%? Californians only have themselves to blame.
The only way to get a lower tax payment on your house is to have it revalued at a much lower price. Very rarely happens in CA.