Protecting California Children From Life

Under current California law, public school children in fifth, seventh and ninth grades are given a physical fitness test that measures everything from aerobic capacity to flexibility and upper body strength.

According to the California Department of Education, “the main goal of the test is to help students in starting life-long habits of regular physical activity. The test has six parts that show a level of fitness that offer a degree of defense against diseases that come from inactivity. The test results can be used by students, teachers, and parents.”

Because of dramatic increases in childhood obesity, not just in California but throughout the nation, it makes sense to have some way of measuring the fitness of our kids. Such tests can also motivate young people to improve their overall health.

But starting next year, schools will suspend the fitness exam because, according to Governor Newsom, physical fitness tests are “discriminatory.”

