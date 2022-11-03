Quality of Life is on California’s November Ballot

By

Criminal Justice ‘Reforms’: Violence, looting, theft, robberies, owned by California’s Democrats

Californians’ quality of life is on a collision course with the rule of law. Escalating violent crime, lawlessness, open drug use, rampant homelessness, coupled with high inflation raising the costs of everything from food to gas to housing, is causing anxiety, fear, despair and disgust in the state’s residents.

The “spiral of lawlessness” in California started with “quality of life” offenses where criminals realized that they could commit them with impunity, with the passage of Proposition 47 in 2014.

Elderly women are robbed in broad daylight, murders are taking place daily in middle class neighborhoods, children are fatally shot by stray bullets while playing in their homes and yards, and shop owners and retail stores are being robbed blind. Crime is taking place everywhere in the state. Small medium and large business owners report unbelievable thefts – daily. Auto thefts are up. Homeowners report theft of everything not nailed down, and repeated break-ins of garages, sheds, and their homes.

In addition to the parent revolution, the diminishing quality of life in California is on the ballot next week.

A cursory glance at recent headlines exemplifies this:

San Francisco supervisor’s home broken into: ‘My heart dropped’

After fentanyl found in candy bags at LAX, officials warn parents to check Halloween candy

2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing

3 arrested after ‘horrific’ shooting near UC Berkeley campus

Man who riddled girlfriend with bullets, dumped body in California Aqueduct sentenced

Two dead following stabbing at shopping center in Palmdale

And if the explosive crime isn’t bad enough:

Elk Grove officials kill Zeus, the German shepherd who bit two, was confiscated from owner.

Democrats are flaunting the law in California and the good people are paying the price.

From the dramatically escalating crime, to the underlying threat of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the rising cost of everything, and the poor quality of education, Californians are suffering.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is releasing prison inmates, with the total amounting to 76,000.

The Associated Press reported:

California is giving 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons, the opportunity to leave prison earlier as the state aims to further trim the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system.

More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017. That includes nearly 20,000 inmates who are serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Remember, in July 2020, the Globe reported on Gov. Newsom releasing 18,000 prisoners “due to COVID.”

This is California under Democrat rule: a governor who single-handedly changes law he doesn’t like while still refusing to relinquish his Covid emergency powers, District Attorneys’ offices purchased for them by a corrupt billionaire oligarch, who then refuse to enforce the laws they don’t like, and a feckless Legislature content with the perception of power, while facilitating the destabilization of the state.

Are the foundations of our democracy cracking? The Rule of Law is the basic idea that we have a government of laws, not a government by man or by arbitrary rule. In other words, no one is above the law. And it is going to take the people to demand the Rule of Law back.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe