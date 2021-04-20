Resolution To Censure Maxine Waters Over Her ‘Get More Confrontational’ Remark

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that he would introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters for comments she made over the weekend in Minnesota that Republican lawmakers said stoked further violence.

“This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” he said on Twitter . “Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior — that’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments.”

His tweet came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to Waters’ defense on Monday, saying that Waters did not need to apologize for her comments.

When asked whether Waters (D-Calif.) incited violence with her comments, Pelosi told a reporter, “No, absolutely not.”

On Saturday, Waters told demonstrators in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer last week, “to stay on the street” and “to get more confrontational.” Her remarks came ahead of closing arguments on Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said. “I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity.”

Republicans were quick tofire back after Waters made her comments. On Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress , an effort that will likely fail in a Democratic-led House. Later that day, McCarthy said on Twitter that he would take action against Waters if Pelosi did not.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy wrote . “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

GOP lawmakers also took to the Senate and House floors on Monday to voice their displeasure over Waters’ behavior. …

Click here to read the full article from Politico.