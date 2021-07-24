Rights In Conflict: Individual Liberties vs. The Public Good In A Time Of A Pandemic

The conflict between the civil liberties of individuals and the collective public good could not be more clearly defined than it is now on the issues of vaccinations and masks as we battle a deadly pandemic. While I consider myself a defender of civil liberties, in the current dichotomy I come down strongly on the side of the collective good.
To arrive at this position I had to reach an accommodation with two points raised by civil libertarians.
1. The vaccines are not fully approved, thus under rules established after WW II to preclude future atrocities such as those perpetrated by the Nazis, people cannot be required to take experimental drugs.
2. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) protects individual privacy in medical matters so people cannot be asked if they are vaccinated or required to show proof of vaccination.
To the first I say this is not Nazi Germany and the circumstance are far different than the Nazi medical experimentations of the early 1940s. While the vaccines have not yet been fully approved, evidence is clear that they are effective in quelling the spread of the pandemic and promoting the general welfare.
To the second I say HIPPA is intended to provide protection for personal health information and gives individuals an array of rights with respect to that information. It was not intended to shield disease-carrying individuals from their responsibility to the greater community or to prohibit society from protecting itself.
The notion of setting aside certain civil liberties when rights are in conflict is widely recognized and accepted both legally and morally.
A. Your right to free speech does not give you the right to yell “fire” in a crowded theater.
B. Your right to throw a punch ends just short of the tip of my nose.
There are people among us who assert their right to remain unvaccinated and roam about unmasked. They have demonstrated their commitment to resist appeals to reason and a better nature. They do so even in the face of a COVID surge that is raging almost exclusively among the unvaccinated. …
Comments
Sadly, Mr. Levine’s appreciation of our God given freedoms, seems to end with his position that the ends do justify the means.
He says that “this is not Nazi Germany” but ignores the fact that Germany was not always “Nazi”. The march of millions to the extermination camps began by targeting individual Jews, by suppressing their rights under the law, for the “Good of the State”.
This column is in my opinion, mere propaganda. It is presented merely to serve as justification of the dead hand of the State, being imposed on the citizens of a once free nation and suppressing their individual rights.
Absolutely!! Seems like the author has succumbed to the slanted media/political control of the masses. Sad to see this happening.
The total deaths in the U.S. for the last 5 years is 2.8 million per year. Where’s the pandemic? We’ve been played. Emergency use is when no other remedy is available…HCQ/Ivermectin anyone? Fauci in 2005 stated so. No “expert” said to wear a mask for over 100 years and suddenly mask work? I can go on and on but I’ll leave it here…what pandemic?
You can “justify” infringing the individual liberties for the “public good” for just about anything at all. There must always be a balance which is carefully weighed, and the minimum infringement possible. The emergency orders at the outset of CoVid-19 were probably warranted, as they then said, to give the hospitals time to build their staff and to get PPE more widely available. The extension of these “emergency” orders for the next year and four months is purely and simply a power grab having nothing to do with the “public good.”