Riots Replace Lockdowns as ‘Cause Du Jour’

By

A “cause du jour” epitomizes liberal and progressive thinking whereby they believe that the masses are morally and ethically obligated to believe in whatever fad is trending in the mainstream media.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin immediately drew almost universal outrage across America. Floyd, a black man, pleaded for air as white police officer Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

From Lockdown to Riots

First it was the need to lockdown all of American society because of the coronavirus; then, that need was swiftly replaced by the need to gather, protest and riot with Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists, with no considerations any longer for the spread of the “deadly” virus.

Celebrities, professional athletes, corporate America, media figures, and the rich and famous jumped on board the riot train, signaling their superior virtue, and pledging their care and concern for George Floyd and all of black America as cities were destroyed, businesses looted and ransacked, people and police injured and killed.

Where were these celebrities and sports stars when 92 people were recently shot, 27 fatally, in Chicago’s most violent weekend of 2020? ABC 7 reported:

27 people were killed and at least 65 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year so far, which also saw widespread protests, riots and looting throughout the city in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

That was two weeks ago. Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reports 35 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence.

As rioters were looting businesses in their own neighborhoods and media gleefully memorialized the events on film, no one commented on the 18-year-old Chicago girl shot in the right side of her head… or the 25-year-old man shot multiple times… or the multiple drive-by shootings killing teenagers.

Their deaths are once again overshadowed by the media images of violence, looting, vandalism and arson by Antifa and BLM.

The thousands of deaths from black-on-black homicides in Chicago, Detroit, Boston and Los Angeles, receive little attention nor do they inspire protests.

“Black Lives Matter emerged as a national presence in the years 2014 and 2015 by declaring war on America’s law enforcement agencies,” David Horowitz explained at Frontpage Mag. “Black Lives Matter activists made headlines occupying America’s streets, targeting racially integrated and even majority minority police forces whom they accused of killing blacks at random merely because they were black. The Black Lives Matter activists fomented riots, burned and looted cities, and incited their followers with chants that ranged from “What do we want? Dead Cops! When do we want them? Now!” to ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.’”

Last week, California Globe reported:

In a nationwide total of 325 million Americans, 1004 people were shot and killed by police in 2019:

236 blacks were shot and killed by police

376 whites were shot and killed by police

159 hispanics were shot and killed by police

9 black men were unarmed when they were shot and killed by police.

In a statewide total of 40 million Californians, 135 people were shot and killed by police in 2019:

22 blacks were shot and killed by California police

32 whites were shot and killed by California police

45 hispanics were shot and killed by California police

Most were carrying a weapon when they were killed.

The numbers show that the claims by rioters are based on lies. Police are not stalking and committing genocide on blacks, nor are white vigilantes, as many claim.

The diktats of mayors and governors’ coronavirus lockdowns, weren’t questioned by media. Instead the distortions were repeated, and media wagged their collective fingers at anyone who snuck outside without a mask on or protested to open businesses back up.

The wake of destruction by the Antifa and BLM riots were celebrated and even glamorized by mainstream media.

This moment in history should be a lesson and a warning.

This article was originally published by the California Globe.