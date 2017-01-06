Sanctuary Cities: Is it Racist to Oppose Them? James Lacy Argues No

Is it racist to argue against sanctuary city policies?
In this video from France 24, California Political Review Publisher James Lacy makes the case that obviously it is not, given cases like Kate Steinle’s 2015 murder.
