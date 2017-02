By

In this short clip from Fox Business News channel’s “Varney & Company”, airing February 1, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy terms State Senate president Kevin de León’s proposal, SB 54, to turn California into a “sanctuary state” as an act of “grandiose political narcissism” and states not just Trump, but even the Obama Administration had threatened to cut-off grants to California based on past refusals to assist in enforcement of Federal immigration laws.