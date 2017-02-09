You are here: Home / Top Stories / Sen. Kevin de Leon: “Half my family is here illegally”

Sen. Kevin de Leon: "Half my family is here illegally"

February 9, 2017 By CPR Editors 3 Comments

California State Senator Joel Anderson, R-El Cajon, makes an appearance on “Fox and Friends” to discuss state Senate President Pro-Tem Kevin de Leon’s recent admission that half of his family is in the state and country illegally.

De Leon, while pushing his new bill, SB54, said, “The reality is, with the executive order and the criteria that has been developed, many individuals, I can tell you half of my family, would be eligible for deportation under the executive order.”

