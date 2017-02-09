Sen. Kevin de Leon: “Half my family is here illegally”

California State Senator Joel Anderson, R-El Cajon, makes an appearance on “Fox and Friends” to discuss state Senate President Pro-Tem Kevin de Leon’s recent admission that half of his family is in the state and country illegally.
De Leon, while pushing his new bill, SB54, said, “The reality is, with the executive order and the criteria that has been developed, many individuals, I can tell you half of my family, would be eligible for deportation under the executive order.”
I guess when you have illegal family members it makes being illegal legal! This is the logic that is running California! Stupid is as stupid does. And I for one am tired of the preaching the left leaning communist in California vomit up.
It’s time, time to really do something about California. Maybe the rest of the United States should let California go, wait a couple of years, when it finally reaches that third world state, and it will, take it back, ON CONDITIONS. It is broke beyond any Democrats ability to correct. Without the 300 Billion dollars from the Feds that will stop, Gov Brown and Newsom will have to work for free and every infrastructure project in California will come to a standstill with unemployment through the roof and those leaving the state will be leaving in droves. California, knowing Brown will probably pass and Exit Tax!
We should insure that all family members leave with their illegal relatives. esp. filial members. when u become 18, if you’re a citizen, you can come back, but it’s your choice.
That is what Canada does