SF Board of Supervisors Votes To Ban Tobacco, Vaping Inside Apartments

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 to ban all tobacco smoking and vaping from inside apartments in the city.
The ordinance, written by outgoing Supervisor Norman Yee, cites that secondhand smoke could travel between apartment units, potentially harming residents in other units. The ordinance will only cover apartment buildings with 3 or more units and will be enforced by the San Francisco Department of Health. Balconies and patios attached to apartments will be covered under the ban, with repeat offenders facing fines to as much as $1,000 a day.
“After starting this in January, I’m happy to report that the Board of Supervisors passed my Smoke-free Multi-Unit Housing Legislation tonight, with a cannabis exemption,” tweeted Supervisor Yee on Tuesday. “Secondhand smoke causes harm & everyone should have clean air to breathe where they live. Thanks to my colleagues for their support!”
However, the ordinance had been altered significantly since the last vote on it by the Board in mid-November. Several Supervisors, led by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, pressed for a cannabis exemption. As it is illegal under California law to smoke marijuana in public areas, they argued that banning marijuana smoking would amount to a total marijuana smoking ban in San Francisco for many residents.
“Unlike tobacco smokers who could still leave their apartments to step out to the curb or smoke in other permitted outdoor smoking areas, cannabis users would have no such legal alternatives,” explained Supervisor Mandelman before the vote on Tuesday.
As the ordinance would not have had enough votes to pass with marijuana smoking being banned, an exemption had been made before the vote, allowing it to pass. …
