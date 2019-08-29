Take me out to the OLD ball game

By

“Summer time, and the livin’ is easy,” as Billie Holiday memorably – and truthfully – sang. So easy in fact, that it leads to a departure from the usual, political nature of these musing to spend a few minutes talking about the sorry state of our national pastime, baseball.

I started paying attention to baseball in 1959, the second year the Dodgers were in Los Angeles and the year they won the World Series. That was the first sport I really followed, and baseball and the Dodgers have remained my first love in sports. Unfortunately, my first love has been cheating on me, as she bears precious little resemblance to the maiden that stole my 9-year-old heart.

Baseball in L.A. in the 60’s and 70’s was a glorious affair. Until 1962 the games were played in the Coliseum, and the only way to shoehorn a diamond in that stadium was to have home plate at the entrance to the tunnel leading to dressing rooms, a left field “fence” closer than many high school fences at 201 feet away (topped however by another 50 feet of screen), while the right field fence was a Herculean distance of 440. The distance to straight away center field was measured in miles, I believe.

Added to that you had the magic voice of Vince Scully announcing every game every night on the radio. Scully was and is the Michelangelo of his trade. Genius is not sufficient for his talent. Many a night he lulled me to sleep as I listened to his dulcet tones “well hello everybody where ever you are, and what a beautiful night for baseball” from the transistor radio hidden under my pillow.

On top of that you had a team of heroes who were by and large just plain, approachable “guys.” Oh sure, they had athletic ability mere mortals could only dream of, but their salaries were not stratospheric, their lives were not cushioned or coddled by agents, and they were usually active members of the larger community their team played in. These were the days before free agency, and my school chums and I took pride in being able to recite from memory the starting line-up each opening day. This was not as tough as it sounds, as before free agency starting lineups rarely varied from year to year, and sometimes from decade to decade.

The journey of my first love from innocence to harlotry can be traced to those ultimate sports evils, free agency and the use of “algorithms” instead of human judgment. Free agency changed baseball from a sport to just another corporation, and unless baseball finds an antidote it will eventually kill the game as it currently exists. Multi-million dollar salaries, resulting in unaffordable ticket prices, will put the stake through baseball’s heart. Additionally, the free-agency inspired rapid turnover of star personnel reduces most fans to rooting for a logo, not individual players. The players compound the malady by thinking that organizational loyalty means their agent, not their ballclub.

The use of algorithms or “sabermetrics” or whatever they are currently called has replaced the managers’ brains and often decades of baseball experience with computer readouts. As an example, starting pitchers today are strictly limited to a certain number of pitches – usually in the 90-95 range, before they are replaced. Why? Because that’s what “the numbers say.” Gone is the “art,” the “human factor,” replaced by the descendants of HAL in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” This craziness resulted in a Dodgers pitcher being removed last year before the start of the 9th inning even though he was pitching a no-hitter! Why – because HAL said so.

In the words of Colonel Sherman T. Potter – horse hockey. The greats of yesteryear – Koufax, Drysdale, Whitey Ford, Warren Spahn, etc, didn’t have pitch counts. They pitched until they completed the game or the opposition was smacking the ball around the diamond and over the fences. I happen to have the L.A. Times Sports pages from all four games of the 1963 Dodger-Yankee World Series. How many pitches did the Dodgers’ Koufax, Drysdale, Podres, or the Yankees’ Whitey Ford, Al Downing and Jim Bouton throw in each game? Nobody knows – because nobody bothered to keep count of a statistic much less relevant than the judgment, eye and “gut” of the manager and pitching coach.

It’s all just too much, and I despair of a cure for my first love, unless greedy players, corporate owners, and self-righteous umpires realize that reform, even at the cost of some valued perks for all of them, is preferable to the game becoming the dull, docile, plodding exercise it too often is today.

Take me back. Take me back to when I knew the Duke, Maury, Sandy, Drysdale, Johnny Roseboro and the Sherry brothers would be in Dodger blue year after year. Take me back to the Coliseum and its impossible left field screen, so I can watch Wally Moon hit his “moon shots” over it with a perfect 9-iron swing of the bat. I want to see Koufax once again strike out 18 hated Giants in one game, see Drysdale shut out the Yankees on 3 hits in the World Series, and marvel at how Walter Alston became one of baseball’s winningest managers, apparently without ever raising his voice.

Most of all, take me back to the time when baseball players were real people, not faceless, soul-less corporate employees, in town for a year or two until a better offer comes along.

Does this mean I’m getting old? Perhaps, though I prefer the possibility that modern life has become too successful, too complicated, too fast and too big for America’s grand old game. 21st century America probably wouldn’t sit still for the game that wooed and won me as a kid.

Still, as I sit outside on these long summer evenings, in my memory I hear Vince Scully painting his unforgettable wordscapes of the boys of summer and their game. Summer time and the livin’ was easy, and glorious. Take me out to the OLD ball game.

Bill Saracino is a member of the Editorial Board of CA Political Review.

