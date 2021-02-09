The California Story: From Riches to Rags

By

For nearly 40 years, my family and I have called California home. I was born there, raised there, married there, had my kids there – it was the only home I had ever known. You might have called me a quintessential Californian, with a reverence for the beach, Disneyland, In-n-Out Burger and skinny jeans. I grew up going to Lakers games watching Magic and Kareem then later Kobe and Shaq. Before COVID struck in 2020, I had never missed a USC/UCLA football game in over 30 years! Needless to say, my L.A./So Cal street cred was well established. Until recently, I had never even considered leaving. Why would I leave all this? It’s 72 degrees everyday, it’s the place everyone who’s anyone lives.

For some time, the state has become more and more “blue.” When I was younger, we were a moderate to conservative state. The great Ronald Reagan was from California for goodness sake! Slowly but surely, things went from red to blue to deep blue to hammer and sickle! As an American patriot with common sense, critical thinking skills and a dash of Judeo-Christian values, I have obviously not supported this progressive takeover. However (unlike some) I am able to accept and respect viewpoints that differ from my own. My objection to the Democrat party, especially in the Golden State, is not their party or even their ideology. It is the utter disaster that their policies have brought. For me it’s not about right and left, it’s about up and down (to paraphrase a certain former California governor).

Through the years, as the taxes have gone higher and higher, public services have gone lower and lower. All one needs to understand this is to take a drive around Los Angeles, you’ll spend an hour driving 10 miles and along the way you’ll witness what appears to be a third world country. And third world countries would probably take offense being compared with L.A. or San Francisco. Are there such things as 4th or 5th world countries we could compare them to?

So what do we get for all those tax dollars? Great schools? Nope. Infrastructure? Definitely not. A healthy budget surplus? LOL! Homeless services that help people get off the street? I don’t think so. A functioning Department of Motor Vehicles? A forest service that prevents wildfires? A system for controlling illegal immigration? No, no and no!

Where DOES the money go? Where do the billions and billions of tax dollars go? To pay for Gavin Newsome’s French Laundry bill? Imagine paying for a five-star hotel in Newport Beach and instead you get a Motel 6 in Van Nuys. You paid for caviar and you got cat food. We wanted a functioning Republic but what we got was a banana republic (and not even the kind with nice khaki pants and polos). Californians are rightly tee’d off about this BUT I cannot say that we were given nothing.

California has some of the best paid and highly compensated public employees anywhere on planet earth and they do such a great job, just ask the California Employment Development Department (that’s a fancy term for the unemployment office) who recently sent millions of dollars of unemployment aid to inmates in state prisons! California teachers unions are very robust and enjoy great success, unfortunately that success never seems to translate to schools to benefit, you know, the children of those darn taxpayers. We also paid for a state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, of course we will probably never see the thing finished but we have paid more than twice what it was estimated to cost. So we’ve got all that going for us.

Things have never been worse, unless you own a tech company and can afford to live in Malibu with a private jet, the quality of life in the once Golden State has become unbearable for tens of thousands of business owners, families and regular everyday folks including yours truly. Late last year my family and I packed up and left the weather, the lifestyle, the glitz and more than anything else we left our families and practically everyone we have ever known to seek a better life elsewhere. I wish I could say that this was a very difficult decision for us but in reality it was simply a no-brainer.

Chris Charles, California Refugee