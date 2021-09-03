The California War On Gas Stations

Just a few months back, Petaluma in Sonoma County outlawed the construction of new gas stations, the first city in the nation to do so. Anyone who thought such an extreme measure would end there was being naive. Rather than a one-off event, the Petaluma City Council’s unanimous vote to change the zoning code became the model for others to follow.
And follow they did.
Less than a week after the Petaluma vote, Motor Trend reported that “one North Bay grassroots group leading the charge against new fossil fuel infrastructure in Sonoma County, the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations (CONG), has managed to block the opening of three new stations.”
By August, according to Vice, other Sonoma cities had joined forces “to follow in Petaluma’s footsteps.” Using “the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority” – a coalition of elected officials representing the nine Sonoma cities and the county itself that exists to write regional climate-related law – “Petaluma’s neighbors are aiming to craft language for a single gas station ban that’s replicable in each jurisdiction across the region.”
While the legislation remains unfinished, and will eventually require the attention of attorneys, it “has widespread support and will come to a vote in September,” adds Vice. Needless to say, the ban cannot be questioned, because it’s being produced in the “service of the county’s broader goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.”
Certainly there’s little questioning in the media coverage. Reports treat the prohibitionists as selfless activists, forward-looking idealists, the smart set leading California – and the world – to a better future. And they likely think of themselves as such. But their policy pursuits aren’t consistent with improving lives.
For instance, limiting the options to buy gasoline raises prices. This won’t bother the wealthy in Sonoma County, where the median household income is more than $81,000 a year, almost $6,000 higher than the state median income. But it will hurt the residents who struggle financially, and the low-income workers from the outside who clean the wealthy’s homes, mow their grass, trim their trees, repair their plumbing, and take care of all the other tasks needed to keep houses neat and in working order.
“You’re creating an absolutely divided, racist society,” says Todd Royal, co-author of three books on energy.
If the prohibitionists believe that in limiting the availability of gasoline they’re cutting emissions because people will drive less, they’re deluding themselves. Putting a lid on new stations will actually increase emissions, says Royal, because motorists are forced to drive farther to fill up.
For all the good intentions of the activists who want to shut down gas stations, whose civic engagement “comes from a good place,” says Royal, they are nevertheless misguided. They might celebrate their success in outlawing new stations, but their efforts are meaningless on any scale.
“If the United States shut down and ceased to exist,” he says, “global emissions will still rise because India, China, and Africa” won’t stop using energy from fossil fuel sources.”
Nor should they. The Third World deserves a chance to develop.
“Just turning the lights on,” says German media outlet Deutsche Welle, citing a United Nations report as its source, “could lift nearly 600 million people out of the depths of poverty.”
More gas stations would help the poor, too, certainly in the Third World but in parts of California, as well.
Kerry Jackson is a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute.
This article was originally published by the Pacific Research Institute.
Comments
I’m sorry, but Petaluma must be populated by bed-wetting Communist elites. They got their little piece of the pie and the rest of us can go shovel sand against the tide! The left are liars and haters, it is what they do.
I hope EVERY gas station in Sonoma County shuts down for one week. I will certainly contribute to a fund that they can draw on. If one week doesn’t work, then shut down for two weeks. And shut off the power to the Petaluma City Hall. ignorant a$$holes!
Wind fails as a steady source, solar needs dangerous lithium batteries, electric cars burn very fast, so what is the reason?
Then again you voted for them.
Petaluma had a choice to stop this years back, and then as the Frisco types fled dumb government they voted for they flooded Petaluma…… They failed in Frisco, and are now killing this area….so sad.
California has almost 400,000 miles of roadways that are heavily dependent on road taxes from fuels that contribute more than $7 billion annually, the same tax base that also funds the environmental programs that will be diminishing in the decades ahead.
California EV user’s experiences do not bode well for projected EV sales in America as the states’ EV users may be sending a caution to the wind (no pun intended) message to America that the EV usage in the state is slightly more than 5,000 miles a year.
The working poor, who often must commute an hour or more inland because coastal housing is so expensive need larger vehicles for their families, do not fall into the current EV elite ownership family. The median income for Latino households in 2016 was $56,200, $55,200 for African American households, and $96,400 for white households. According to several studies, as many as 40 percent of all Californians cannot regularly meet basic monthly expenses.
To complicate the Governor’s desire for lifestyle changes for Californians. CARB has no authority over vehicle registration. You will still be able to purchase a used internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, or one brought in from out of state and register it in California.
The working poor need workhorse vehicles and will continue to buy used internal combustion engine cars from their neighbors or buy the car in another state and register it in California.
Fools Rush In (to California).
Anyone with brains has left it to the left.