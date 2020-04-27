The Dark Side of Stimulus

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down with massive disruptions in virtually every aspect of human life. With some notable exceptions, humanity has pulled together to vanquish this silent killer. It’s amazing how quickly both the private sector and public health experts have moved to confront this serious threat. For this, we can all be thankful.
But politics is politics and the controversies over government’s response to the crisis are legion and will continue long after the virus disappears. At the international level, China must be held accountable to the rest of the world for both its actions and omissions that led to the spread of the virus.
In the United States, debates swell over whether our response was too slow. Many of the same critics of President Trump’s handling of the crisis by underestimating the severity of the pandemic are the same people who criticized his barring of international flights into the country. In hindsight, both the administration as well as America’s health-care experts failed to respond in a timely manner.
When our political leaders reacted, they did so with a sledge hammer, essentially shutting down the economy with strict shelter-in-place orders. Whether this was an overreaction will only become clear in the future when we know more about this particular virus, but the government-imposed shutdown was based on the best information we had at the time.
Nonetheless, the nationwide shutdown has come with its own huge negative impacts on the economy and employment. And because it was government that ordered society and the economy to come to a screeching halt, it had the obligation to make individuals, businesses and institutions whole — or as close to whole as possible. …
Comments
Politicians, in all camps, only know how to talk endlessly about the problem, and not about how to solve it.
That’s where Trump is the Journeyman, he knows how to fix a problem not prolong it with an endless stream of money until the taxpayer forgets about the problem and the moneys continued flow down a rat hole.
Debt is a killer! It will ruin the individual, break up marriages, and destroy nations. We need to first get out of debt. I am hoping and praying that Pres Trump has that foremost in his plans for rebuilding America.
This lock down needs to stop. First, being a California Citizen, we need to have the state legislature shuttered, with all administrative and legislative officers sent home for a minimum of 90 days. They cause nothing but problems and have no answers.
Next, our courts need to be purged of any and all justices who have rendered a decision that was based primarily on a personal or political position. They need to be terminated and sent home without compensation or retirement benefits. Courts can share across districts and between federal and state until positions are filled with qualified justices.
Next, open schools, with a degree of caution, but not the lockdown, paranoia currently active.
Also, open up any and all stores and business who have similar trade and products that Walmart, Home Depot, Target, etc., have.
After 90 days, reevaluate to open or keep closed the government. These decision are to be made by a panel of Citizens (majority), economist, medical, and scientist without any political influence.
It’s time Citizens took California out of the hands of the incompetent politicians!
IMHO– This manufactured ” Pandemic ” was planned and executed by enemies of the Human Race, Politicians. What pandemic kills less than the yearly total that the common flu does ? It is a tool being used to usurp power and take away ALL of our basic rights. It is the Globalists attempting to enslave the world for their ideals of a Utopia where the ” Elite ” rule in luxury and the rest of humanity lives in squalor . Make no mistake , the United States will NEVER be the same again and it looks like the silent majority will do nothing to stop it. We have been brainwashed to accept and comply to the whims of evil itself.
From the Sword of——