The Fate Of California Hangs On Georgia

So why should Californians care about a runoff election for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia occurring Jan. 5? The answer is simple. The outcome of that election will have major implications for national politics and that includes profound impacts on California. Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in Georgia will not stay in Georgia.
It is rare that two Senate seats are up for grabs in a single state simultaneously. And because the outcome will determine control of the U.S. Senate, it has focused the political attention of the entire nation on the Peach State. In one of the races, Republican Kelly Loeffler will be facing Democrat Raphael Warnock to retain the seat to which she was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp. In the other, Republican incumbent David Perdue will be up against Jon Ossoff, a wealthy Democrat who failed to win a seat in the House of Representatives in a 2017 special election after spending millions of dollars in the most expensive congressional race in American history.
Currently, the United States Senate is under Republican control with a 50-48 advantage. If Loeffler and Perdue win, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will retain the gavel with a 52-48 majority. If just one wins, the Republicans will still control assuming no defections on major issues. However, if the two Democrats win, the Senate will be at a 50-50 tie with the newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding votes.
If the latter occurs, Democrats would be in complete control of Washington, ruling both chambers of Congress and the White House. For California, that would mean some major changes that progressives would likely celebrate.
First, Democrats could very well bail out those states that have shown no spending discipline. California, New York and Illinois are high on that list because their pension costs are out of control.
Progressives could also force through major labor legislation that limits opportunities for freelance work and grants new powers to unions that could effectively undercut “right to work” laws in many states. Public sector unions would see their political wishes granted.
Comments
Nightmare scenarios to put the public sector union back in charge of national policy. Payoff to the unions that put Kamala harris as VP was bad enough. Biden is their useless tool. Harris is their activist tool..
Public sector unions have destroyed the heart and soul of America. Thank JFK for letting this happen to us.
At this point, it is time to be on our knees praying this does not happen in Georgia -which already has shown total corruption by their unions who run their election system, and 100% failed oversight by GOP governor and GOP state AG. Unions are the death of America; but the future of the Democrat party.
Public section unions have destroyed us from within. (Unions = public sector unions)
Unions destroyed our public education system. Unions destroyed our sense of civic engagement and volunteerism. Unions destroyed our children’s future passing massive debt obligation on to them in their name.
Unions created an entitled and self-interested class of American antithetical to every principle of our Founders. Unions have become a co-equal branch of government that are un-elected, unaccountable and for which we have no protection against in any part of our US Constitution.
20 million Americans now work for the government. They are a concentrated voting block. Their government employee unions exercise unwarranted power over the most intimate parts of our daily lives. Worst of all they suck only off our own tax dollars and now have the power through their control of the entire elective process to suck out even more.
We must now move on to solutions – how do we neutrelize the power of the public sector unions who have already grabbed so much power and are working 24/7 against us?
Kamala Harris is their queen and savior. We already watched her weave her evil against us as AG in California – which is now a failed state, due solely to the rise of the power of the public sector unions post-2000..
Kamala Harris, the most thoroughly disliked candidate of the entire 2020 election cycle, now controls our lives.
The Democratic platform loves California and wants to clone California’s policies and regulations for the other 49 states. We know what the Democratic platform has done to California, now with the highest cost of electricity and fuels in the country, and the highest poverty and homeless rates in America.
Rather than focus efforts to DECREASE the cost of energy, that drives up the cost of everything, the state is doing everything possible to INCEASE the cost of electricity and fuels. Raising the minimum wage is a temporary band aid on the wound but does not heal the wound. To heal the wound that is causing homeless and poverty to be among the highest in the country, we need to DECREASE the cost of energy, not increase it.
With Democratic potential control of the Senate, the other 49 state will start looking like CA, leaving Californians that are exiting the state with less options.
If the liberals win in Georgia, the entire country will decimated. In the event the liberals take control, it will be because they cheated. There can be no doubt about that. Then we, the people that will be ruled over by tyrants, will have to make a tough choice, let the socialist scum destroy this country, or take the necessary steps to stop them.
Once they have taken all of your God given rights and all you own, the only answer is violence. “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Thomas Jefferson
Exactly Patrick
We are ‘the one generation away from losing our liberty’. Reagan was right. Good men did nothing and proved the point. The democrats have morphed into a self destroying cancer. They have come to believe their own lies in their dirty fight for power. Hate has conquered love. Weak willed turn coat republicans refused to join forces with the the one man in Washington equipped to save us. History will not be kind to them.
If the election stands without any real attempt to weed out the obvious corruption, and Senate is controlled by the left (they are not Liberals in the classic), we will have lost our Republic just as Benjamin Franklin warned.