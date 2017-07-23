The injustice of ‘social justice’ on college campuses

By

With the exception of a relatively small percentage of sociopaths, psychopaths and otherwise troubled individuals, people generally want to do the right thing. We value freedom (at least, in the abstract, though too many do not apply this philosophy consistently) and we want a fair shake, both for ourselves and for others. In short, we want justice to reign in our society.

But somewhere along the way, the notion of justice has gotten perverted, and many of a more socialist mindset now clamor for an inferior version known as “social justice.” This idea has naturally found a nurturing environment where there are many young and impressionable minds, where individuals are filled with more passion than reason, and not much responsibility or the industriousness to take control of their own lives, or experience about how the world actually works. In other words, college.

Notions of “social justice” have permeated numerous curricula and social and political groups on campus for some time, but only recently has it been formally institutionalized as a course of study in itself.

There are now more than 100 U.S. colleges and universities that offer majors, minors and advanced degrees in social justice, according to a recent analysis from The College Fix. Among these are at least 64 minor programs, 18 four-year degree programs, 15 master’s degrees and two doctorate programs. The list includes California schools like the University of San Francisco (minor in Jewish Studies and Social Justice), the University of Southern California (minor in Gender and Social Justice), Cal State Northridge (B.A. in Social Justice and Social Welfare) and Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara (doctoral concentration for Ph.D. or Ed.D. in Inclusive Leadership for Social Justice).

This, no doubt, is spawning even more professional opportunities in victimization, not only as faculty members teaching social justice, but also administrative positions such as “diversity officers” and members of diversity committees.

At its core, social justice seeks to address perceived inequalities or slights, particularly among “disadvantaged” groups identified by race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender (women) and other classifications. It does so by using the force of government to redistribute wealth and prescribe rules for labor relations, health and welfare standards, environmental regulations, etc.

It seeks equality, but a dangerous and unjust form of equality in the eyes of those who value individual liberty. The perils of such a socialistic approach were famously detailed by 19th century French diplomat and historian Alexis de Tocqueville, author of “Democracy in America,” in a speech before the Constituent Assembly in 1848. “Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality,” Tocqueville noted. “But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.”

Given the benefit of history, one might posit that Tocqueville was being a bit too generous to “democracy,” since socialism may be (and, all too often, has been) imposed through democratic means, and that the term might more appropriately be replaced with “libertarianism” or “rugged individualism,” but the point certainly stands.

Social justice replaces individual rights with group rights, and negative rights (which prevent others from interfering with your actions, like the right to free speech or the right to bear arms) with positive rights (the obligation of others to provide you with something, like the “right” to education or health care). This is antithetical to the ideals of liberty, justice and “unalienable rights” our nation’s founding fathers fought for and enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

As Pepperdine University economics professor Gary Galles wrote recently in a column for the Mises Institute, “[A]s people have discovered ever-more things they want others to pay for, and manipulated the language of rights to create popular support, our government has increasingly turned to violating the rights it was instituted to defend. And there is no way to square such coercive ‘social justice’ with ‘liberty and justice for all.’”

Sadly, academia is turning the noble ideas of individual rights and liberty on their heads, and preparing more and more “social justice warriors” to make a living by selling the notion that the world owes them a living.

Adam B. Summers is a columnist with the Southern California News Group.

This article was originally published by the Orange County Register