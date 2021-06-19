The Pursuit of Justice and Public Safety: Why I’m Running for California Attorney General

By

Nathan Hochman

On March 24, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was nominating Assemblyman Rob Bonta to fill the vacancy created when Attorney General Xavier Beccera became President Biden’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Given escalating crime, a culture of corruption in Sacramento, and an opioid epidemic destroying thousands of families across our state, I watched closely and hoped that Newsom would select someone with the skillset and focus to tackle the monumental tasks before them.

Unfortunately, as usual, Newsom decided to play politics instead of doing what’s best for the people of California. In selecting Bonta, Newsom elevated a radical politician with no experience on the frontlines of the justice system but who has a long track record of pushing failed experimental policies like bail reform and early prison release.

I knew that I had a responsibility to step up on behalf of the victims, families, and struggling communities of California.

On the same day as Bonta’s swearing-in, I launched my campaign for California Attorney General.

Our great state has been my home my entire life. I was born in California, grew up here, went to school here, married my wonderful wife, Vivienne, here, and raised our three amazing kids here. I am a firm believer in the promise of California — but I also believe we need new leadership to solve the difficult issues before us.

I have been involved on all sides of the justice system for over 30 years, as a judge’s law clerk, a prosecutor, a U.S. Assistant Attorney General, a defense attorney, a civil litigator, an appellate lawyer, and a victims’ rights advocate. I began my prosecutorial career as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. I prosecuted over a hundred cases, from going after corrupt government officials, money launderers, and tax evaders, to taking down narcotics traffickers and violent gang members, and holding environmental criminals accountable.

When President George W. Bush asked me to become an Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division, I proudly answered the call and led a team of over 350 civil, criminal and appellate lawyers, pursuing justice in all 50 states.

When I returned to California, I doubled down on my commitment to our community. As Commissioner and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, I held city leaders accountable for their actions.

I also spent time on the other side of the courtroom — protecting individuals’ constitutional rights for over two decades against governmental overreach as a defense attorney.

Since launching my campaign, I have heard loud and clear that Californians are with me in wanting change in Sacramento and a reaffirmed commitment to public safety.

After hearing from families who have lost children and loved ones to the growing fentanyl crisis in our state, I jumped into the arena to support Senator Melissa Melendez’s excellent work on fentanyl in the Senate. Her bill, SB 350, would have required an “Alexandra notice” — an acknowledgment from convicted fentanyl drug dealers that they realize the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl is “extremely dangerous to human life.” If in the future someone dies as a result of their continued actions, they can be charged with voluntary manslaughter or murder.

Senate Democrats killed this common-sense measure. So, I took the issue directly to prosecutors across the state, resulting in District Attorneys from San Luis Obispo, El Dorado, Riverside and Yolo Counties, among others, joining the cause and working with me to implement Alexandra notices.

This is the kind of leadership we need in Sacramento. People who will put aside the partisan politics, stop with the gamesmanship, and do the hard work of reinvigorating our justice system to work for everyone.

I am honored that so many Californians have joined me in this effort since I announced just a few months ago. Already, we have raised over $600,000 from Californians of all walks of life, and our coalition grows each and every day.

We have shown that the status quo will not cut it, and Californians are ready to demand change.

If you are interested in joining the movement or want to learn more, please visit www.NathanHochman.com.