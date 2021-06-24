The Railroading of Rudy Giuliani

By

Rudy Giuliani has had quite a career – U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, where he successfully prosecuted the Mafia; Mayor of New York, where he greatly reduced crime by focusing on fixing the small stuff like broken windows as a prelude to creating a better community environment and then getting the big crimes squelched. He helped New York and the nation as “America’s favorite Mayor” to get through the September 11 terror at the World Trade Center where almost 3,000 lost their lives, including an iconic and tear-jerking appearance on Saturday Night Live. (NBC has apparently disabled the 8 minute video of the historic appearance on its website.) He was a Presidential candidate (I sent him a contribution), and most recently was President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Once I had the opportunity to talk to Rudy one-on-one in the Green Room before his speech at one of the Conservative Political Action Conferences about 15 years ago in Washington, D.C., when I was a city council member in Dana Point. I was interested in what he thought about what are called “transient occupancy taxes.” These are taxes on tourists on their hotel stays. Rudy told me one of the first things he did was cut the “TOT” taxes in New York City because he said they had gotten way too high and were making visits to New York all the more expensive. He said the taxes were discouraging tourism in New York City, which was already an expensive place to visit. He said he would rather see the tourists dollars go to small business like restaurants and to support entertainment like Broadway or Museum tickets than to taxes. I thought he made a lot of sense. Giuliani told me as Mayor, he cut 29 taxes and when I researched it, it fact-checked. When I got home, on the city council I opposed the idea of a new fee on visitors to our Dana Point resorts for the same reason.

But this week, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from the practice of law by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York for misconduct. The misconduct identified was nine instances of repeatedly asserting as fact information regarding the last election that the court disagreed with, involving three states: Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

In a political election context, the U.S. Supreme Court determined in the case of Meyer vs. Grant, that First Amendment speech rights are “at their zenith.” This means that election related speech is the most heavily protected speech by the Constitution. The consequence is the Government will almost never have the legal power to punish speech in an election setting, even if it is wrong, hyperbole, or even if it is a lie. When Democrat Ken Cory ran for Controller of California in 1974, an office he held for 12 years, his campaign slogan was “the man the oil companies feared most.” It was all political hyperbole. The oil companies cared less and were not regulated by the Controller’s office anyway. It was basically a lie. But it was protected speech, whether is was true or not, whether people believed it or not. Cory knew it was a lie but it still got him elected.

Yet the New York Supreme Court said Giuliani was not entitled to the same First Amendment protection regarding the election match-up of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. They found that as a lawyer, Giuliani was held to a higher standard, and needed to have documentary proof on all his assertions of election fraud. In other words, Al Sharpton can say whatever he wants 24/7 about the last election with total impunity, because he is not a lawyer, but Rudy Giuliani can’t speak about the election, and keep his bar license, unless he has documents supporting exactly what he is saying.

It is a ridiculously harsh punishment for what the stated offenses are. For example, one of the nine counts against Rudy is that he said three or four times that the deceased former heavyweight boxing champion, Joe Frazier, voted in the last election in Philadelphia. The Court says that Rudy knew or should have known the statement was false, and because of that he was suspended. As it turns out, dead-as-a-doornail Frazier, who died in 2011, did vote in the 2012 election. A blogger had asserted that Frazier rose from the dead to vote again in 2018. Rudy relied on the blogger’s allegations that dead people like Frazier voted in Pennsylvania elections. But that was not enough to protect his First Amendment rights, (which include the right to be wrong in an election context). The Court demanded absolute proof from Rudy as a condition to keep his law license that dead Joe Frazier also voted in 2020; something Rudy was unable to do. So he lost his law license.

The Court didn’t like the way Rudy summed up absentee voting in Pennsylvania. Rudy said that about 600,000 to 700,000 absentee ballots must have been “fabricated” in Pennsylvania because 2,500,000 people voted by absentee and only 1,800,000 ballots were mailed out. But the Court checked the state’s website which said that 3 million ballots were mailed out. When they questioned Rudy on it, Rudy said he had bad information at the time he made the statement about the 1,800,000, and had relied on a staffer who was wrong. That seems like a truthful enough response given that his First Amendment rights are “at their zenith.” But recall, the Court says lawyers like Rudy don’t have the same rights as say, Al Sharpton. The court also added that in regard to Pennsylvania, they didn’t like the way Rudy used the word “fraud” in explaining the intention of a court pleading, because the word wasn’t in the pleading. So that was suspendable.

With respect to Georgia, the Court said it was sanctioning Rudy for saying the Georgia vote count was “inaccurate” because the Secretary of State had conducted a hand-count of all the ballots and therefore it was, by the Court’s reasoning, accurate. Even though the Georgia Secretary of State subsequently found that at least 74 felons had illegally been allowed to vote in the election, Rudy was further sanctioned for saying the number could be as high as 2,500. The Court also did not like Rudy saying dead people had voted in Georgia. Rudy had made the mistake of using a number – saying 800 had voted, when the Secretary of State subsequently found proof that just a couple dead people voted. Rudy’s assertion of late-night shenanigans in a video of ballot counting was also found to be essentially a knowing lie, since Rudy “did not refer to the entire video, just snippets.”

As for Arizona, the court said Rudy could not possibly support any claim that illegal aliens voted in the Arizona election. Not one.

Rudy Giuliani is no Boy Scout, he wants to win his cases and represent his clients to the maximum. Yet I was saddened when he adopted the bogus legal theory advanced by now retired Professor of Law John Eastman that Vice-President Mike Pence had the power to cancel the legally certified Presidential election results of six states in the ministerial proceeding in the Capitol on January 6. No way that was the case. I was also more saddened to hear him utter the words “trial by combat” at the January 6 rally at the Capitol before the march. While those words are not sedition and again, constitutionally protected, in hindsight they must be regretful to Rudy given what went on to happen on Capitol Hill, where four people died, all Trump supporters – three of natural causes and one inside the building shot by an officer.

We are living though a political environment where Republicans, conservatives, and Trump supporters are indeed held to a different, tougher, negative standard by the media and those Leftists who control many of our institutions. Stacey Abrams, who ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Georgia, has been lying through her teeth about Georgia’s election laws. The so-called “denial of a water bottle rule” (echoed by Biden) in election lines she has been saying is a vestige of “Jim Crow era” voter suppression of black people is really no different than the same rule in California elections, which is intended to protect voters from being interfered with by campaign workers while in line, and not keep them from voting. In Georgia, and California, it is OK to give a voter a water bottle, you just have to do it before they get in line to vote. Liberal PolitiFact has even said she has stated five half-truths and one outright falsehood. But the media keeps repeating Abrams lies with fawning praise.

Abrams is a lawyer. Will the Georgia Supreme Court suspend her license for stating mistruths and outright falsehood? The answer sadly is no.

The motto engraved above the entrance to the U.S. Supreme Court is “Equal Justice Under Law.” We need more equality in our politics. In view of the First Amendment’s expansive protection of political speech, Stacey Abrams should not lose her law license because she greatly exaggerates and even lies about Georgia’s elections. Neither should Rudy Giuliani lose his license on the basis of the thin gruel served up by the New York legal system.