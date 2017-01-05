The Unintended Geopolitical Consequences of Abortion

By

Using moderate counts of worldwide abortions there have been over 1.2 billion babies aborted since 1980. This works out to approximately one death by abortion for each second of the year. Seemingly there’s no comparison to the efficiency of ending human life than abortion. Murderous regimes, plagues and even the HIV-AIDS virus, which has ravaged mankind, all pale in comparison to abortion. Nothing equals abortion for having the geopolitical and social ramifications for nations and regimes. The extreme impact is now being seen globally.

As an example, take the low birth rates in countries such as Germany, Japan and Russia. These countries are below the replacement level, and their diminished birth levels, not counting abortion into the mix, are 1.5 babies or lower. These developed nations, and the United States, have older citizens retiring at rapid rates in places like Southern California and other affluent areas worldwide. California isn’t having babies anymore, and that is a direct affect of polices popularizing abortion. No American state is more pro-abortion than California, and the results are disastrous for the United States, and its geopolitical standing in the world.

Popular entitlement programs, such as the U.S. Social Security system, are in danger of insolvency, as populations shrink via lower birth rates and abortions. The issue becomes having less people working and paying taxes into these programs, and abortion is a major factor towards these issues.

European nations have to let in immigrants – they don’t have a choice – Europe is literally withering away. Immigration in Germany and Japan is needed to boost productivity, maintain the current size of the population, and provide youthful infusion into their societies. If wealthy nations want to compete in global economics, they have to let in all sorts of immigrants, refugees and anyone who will work, no matter the circumstances. Germany in 2015 let in one million immigrants, while Spain, Portugal, Italy, and the U.K., also need more, not less immigration. Europe’s largest economy, Germany is projected to shrink by over 6 million workers by 2030. Europe is looking at a direct threat to economic growth, pension stability, single-payer healthcare and basic social services.

Add abortion into the mix with low replacement rates, and the makings of a geopolitical disaster looms on the horizon. Nowhere has abortion affected world economies and geopolitical rumblings more than China’s one-child policy, which it has finally renounced. Though the disastrous, emotional trauma still lingers, a policy that supposedly made sense at one time, has now proven an albatross around the Chinese and world economy’s neck.

Deng Xiaping’s move to limit population growth allowed China to focus more on industrialization, or so the theory went, but according to the United Nations, China has one of the slowest population growths in the world while aging exponentially. China doesn’t have enough youth, and young adults to overcome the amount of aging and infirmed in China, which is causing their economic expansion to rapidly halt. And that means trouble for the developed and developing world economies that rely on China being a fully integrated economic partner. Not an interloper of old age stagnation.

China has averaged over 13 million forced abortions a year since the one-child policy began in 1978 and now has over 30 million more male bachelors than women. The geopolitical question to answer is what does China do with disgruntled men who will have a hard time finding wives, starting families and living under a slower economy? If China even has a portion of the Middle East’s problems associated with male disgruntlement, then the world could be looking at disasters it hasn’t grappled with since World War II. China will have 60 million fewer people under the age of 15, because of their one-child policy. That’s the size of Italy – just one portion of abortions in China – has lessened the population more than a major European country.

Russia is another problem for the world. Their high ranking of abortions versus live births could have something to do with their foreign and domestic policy now being a global geopolitical headache. In 2008, Russia had equal number of births to abortions, and their demographic replacement rate is also dropping to insufficient levels according to the Russian Health Ministry. It can be argued that Russia is invading neighbors, because they are a dying country that needs the people and resources; by whatever means necessary.

Bolshevik rule implemented a public abortion culture the devalued human life, and it is now costing Russia dearly. Birth control can cost more than abortion procedures in Russia, and the ripple of Bolshevik population control policies have come to fruition. A 2013 U.N. report revealed Russia had 37.4 abortions per 1000 women aged 15-44. This was the highest figure of any country in the report.

A failed U.S. policy of resetting with Russia against the backdrop of NATO leaders recently meeting about a galvanized Cold War adversary should cause the world to take action against abortion. As Russia continues to arm itself with updated nuclear weapons and weaponry this should also give pause to anyone who cares about world stability and peace. But when your population is dying from an atheistic, birth-control policy, then Russia has to do something; invade neighboring sovereign nations, put Russian warships and fighter jets in close proximity to NATO military hardware, or attack a U.S. diplomatic official at the door of the American embassy in Moscow. Nothing is out of the question when you are aborting your future citizens at alarming, irreplaceable rates.

World leaders question why Putin is building up his nuclear triad, and armed forces, instead of working with the world community for greater economic gain and integration. Neocons would see weakness on the part of the U.S. as the issue, whereas western, social democrats find the root cause residing from the fact that Putin lives in a non-civilized existence.

While both reasons are correct, could it not be argued that abortion ravaging a population has caused the Russian leader to look elsewhere for the next generation of Russians? If abortion continues its destructive path among Russian women, then we could only be witnessing the beginning of Russia’s geopolitical adventures across the globe.

The most serious problem that overtakes Europe, Russia and China is the United States where the U.S. has aborted over 59 million babies since Roe v. Wade. The world’s largest economy and traditional defender of freedom now has a declining fertility rate, even with a stronger economy. Traditional U.S. people-groups who have usually had larger replacement rate (defined as 2.1 children per woman for population stability), Hispanic women are no longer true. No group’s fertility has fallen faster in a particular demographic group in the past 25 years. The U.S. should be producing babies at a faster rate than during the recession, but according to the University of New Hampshire, 3.4 million fewer births have taken place since 2008. Fifteen percent fewer children have been born since 2007 in the U.S., and that is a catastrophe.

The United States is now becoming Germany, and other low-birth rate European countries, as we are opening the floodgates to immigration that has never taken place in American history. Opening the U.S. to unstable areas such as Central America, drug-lord-ruled Mexico, the Middle East, East Asia and Africa for new immigrants, because of high abortion rates and low replacement rates will change the United States’ geography, politics, military preparedness and economic future.

Things are becoming so dire that according to ASPCA there are now 43 million households with dogs whereas in 2014 there are only 33 million American households with their own children.

Syndicated columnist Joel Kotkin puts it best about the future of American society when he writes:

“Without a strong familial structure the United States will be facing a rather grim future, as an expanding older population grows ever more dependent on a shrinking base of young working-age people. In the 1980s the Reagan boom benefited from demographics that had more workers than retirees – no such expansion may even be possible today.”

Now imagine if the U.S. had even half of the 59 million aborted? Would the same things about our economic future and demographics be contemplated – probably not – because more than likely – the numbers wouldn’t be so grim. Abortion will be the geopolitical game-changer in the coming decades, because of the United States. Yet greens and environmentalists such as Bill McKibbon believe in smaller families and more, not less abortion, as a way to save the planet.

This small, even childless future is their ideal-shibboleth, because these unwanted children only represent themselves as carbon emitters. Kotkin also calls men like, McKibbon, and Gov. Jerry Brown, “the green clergy, or clerisy,” in their attempts to limits families and do away with single family homes; which are best suited for raising children, in favor of high-density apartments for the masses. Believers in this doctrine (the U.S. Democratic Party’s platform – see page 19), Al Gore, and most left-leaning environmental organizations should be discredited and thrown out into the dustbin of history for their policies that favor killing helpless babies.

But nowhere has abortion killed an entire generation of people the way it has black Americans. This group of Americans is being slaughtered by abortion when you consider they make up only 12 percent of the U.S. population while accounting for almost a third of total abortions. One out of two black women choose an abortion over keeping the baby, and “a black baby is five times more likely to be killed in the womb than a white baby.” There have been over 16 million abortions since Roe v. Wade, which has caused a 36 percent reduction of the black population. In places such as New York City, and other large metropolitan areas, black babies are being aborted at a faster pace than being born.

Putting this into perspective there have been roughly 1,100 blacks killed by police officers in the last 10 years, yet abortions kill over 2,000 black babies every week. In 2015, police killed 300 black people, yet abortions wipe out that many black babies in one day. Certain African-American inspired political movements continue to stay silent about abortion, and even support the process vehemently, when enough black babies have been killed to fill over 200 football stadiums across America. But somehow law enforcement is evil, and the problem in black communities, yet the facts tell another story.

We have wiped out decades of Booker T. Washingtons, Michael Jordans and Robert L. Johnsons while black men and women overwhelmingly support the U.S. Democratic Party that advocates for the wholesale destruction of babies that America, and the world needs.

This abortion crisis, which has merged into a low-birthrate-immigrant-catastrophe will haunt and eventually overrun some of the world’s greatest cultures unless countries such as the United States, Russia, China and all of Europe begin to outlaw abortion and value children. Syria and North Africa immigrants alone will change Europe into something Saladin dreamed of, but never achieved without ever firing a shot. Abortion has changed everything for the worse.

It has become fashionable to ignore problems, and believe they will go away, but abortion is changing demographics and cultures in unimaginable ways. But it has to be remembered that the U.S., and Europe in particular, need low-skill, low-income, immigrants and migrants from the developing world to replace our weakened Christian foundations that has allowed abortion to flourish. Despite widespread opposition by electorates across the globe from unfettered immigration, it doesn’t matter what they say or vote, because the developed world needs the people, even if they come from the daily chaos of their developing nations.

Economic engines in Europe (Germany in particular), the U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia and even Singapore will grind to a halt without immigrants and migrants from countries that produce children and have lower abortion rates. If abortion continues under current projections then 99 percent of the world’s growth will take place in despondent countries, which leaves the future of the developing world bleak at best. This crisis of abortion is a clarion call to save black babies, save babies worldwide, and save storied countries who are literally dying as each day passes, because of abortion.