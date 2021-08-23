To Defeat the Recall, Must Kids Die?

By

“I’d die to be on the football team!” Well, kid, you may get both wishes this year, with football resuming, a recall looming and the Delta variant booming.

With only three weeks to go before California’s voters will decide the fate of Governor Gavin Newsom, the momentum is with the pro-recall forces. The next four weeks will be even tougher on Newsom as he faces some unbearable choices in his fight against the Delta variant of Covid-19. If he repeats the decisions he made early on in the fight against the virus, he will surely encourage voters to support the recall and will have removed himself from office before the end of his first term.

The difficult choices that Newsom must make now are two-fold. First, he must once again ban youth sports, as he did a year ago, canceling the football season which started in early August, with some games already canceled because of positive Covid tests. Scrubbing football could by itself seal his fate.

“Let Them Play,” an organization primarily of parents of high school athletes, mounted such an enormous protest earlier this year that the governor and the state health officials were forced to remove almost entirely the ban on youth sports. We don’t have statistics on who signed the recall petition, but it’s reasonable to assume that thousands of parents of football players and other athletes found the recall movement to their liking in the face of Newsom’s sports ban.

Newsom and state health officials relented in a series of actions in February and March of this year, essentially re-instating all sports. But that came only after “Let Them Play” rallied at the state capitol in great numbers and turned in thousands of letters from parents in which they condemned the ban.

At the moment, the “Let Them Play” crowd may be with the governor, though not enthusiastically. But what if the Delta variant brings forth another ban?

A ban on high school sports is the logical action to take. If California residents must wear masks when in close contact with each other, and may even be banned from some facilities if they are not vaccinated, then how can the governor and health officials allow football players to practice and play in a sport that involves more close contact than any other except wrestling?

The governor has a difficult choice to make. Will he ban sports and probably lose the recall? Or will he hold off announcing the ban until after the September election, increasing his chances of winning but at the same time risking the lives of all those kids who are so eager to play that they won’t protect themselves from the virus?

While the sports ban is enough to cost Newsom his office, he has a second, equally hard choice to make. The Delta variant is, at the moment, about in the same degree of a threat to the state’s residents that Covid-19 was a year ago when the governor essentially locked down the state, closing numerous businesses and forcing many others to undertake drastic measures to stay open.

There is as much reason for a state lockdown today as there was back then. What will Newsom do?

He is not likely to issue a lockdown order. To do so would certainly end his term at Sacramento. But just as failure to ban sports will mean illness and death to kids, a refusal to enact even a partial lockdown will find the virus in an uncontrollable surge once again. The governor may stay in office, but the cost will be enormous.

In the next few days, Newsom will have to decide whether his obligation to the people of California can best be met by standing firm against the Delta variant or if the defeat of the recall is more important in the long run. Most Californians, even his fellow Democrats, know what the decision ought to be.

Ralph E. Shaffer is professor emeritus of history at Cal Poly Pomona.