‘Today is a day to Give Thanks and Celebrate.” Conservatives Praise Roe v. Wade Overturning

Catholic leader says ‘being pro-life demands more than opposition to abortion,’ calls for expansion of family services

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was greeted as a moral victory by local conservatives and some faith leaders who saw the ruling as one that would save countless future lives.

While they rejoiced that years of pro-life advocacy had paid off, they also said the decision did not go far enough and vowed they would fight for a national ban on abortions.

“Today is a day to give thanks and celebrate,” Cardinal-designate Robert McElroy of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego said in a statement on the diocese’s website. “Catholic social teaching holds that life begins at conception, which is a belief shared by millions of Americans regardless of religious faith.”

McElroy described the court action as “the culmination of prayer and decades of legislative advocacy, life-affirming events, committing time and resources to pregnancy centers, and walking with families facing an unplanned pregnancy.”

He also wrote that in many ways, their work had just begun.

“We must work to ensure that California law protects the rights of the unborn,” he wrote. “And we must emphasize that being pro-life demands more than opposition to abortion. It demands we do everything we can to support families, to provide access to quality health care, affordable housing, good jobs and decent housing.”

“Support for children and families cannot stop at birth,” he added.

The University of San Diego, a Catholic school not directly governed by the Diocese of San Diego, also issued a statement in support of the decision.

“As a contemporary Catholic institution, we agree with the tenets of the Church on protecting the right to life of the unborn,” the statement read. “This is reflected in the statements issued today by Bishop Robert McElroy and alsothe U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.”

Immigration attorney Esther Valdés Clayton, president of the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees and a frequent commentator on KUSI-TV, was vacationing with her husband in Wales when she heard the news on the BBC. She tweeted, “One of the biggest Human Rights abuses of our time has just ended today. #RoeOverturned.”

“It’s been ongoing coverage here on the BBC,” she said in a call from the UK.

“There were answered prayers from those of us who have been fighting for this day to come, not just in terms of money, but protests, election victories, voting consistently for pro-life advocates,” she said. “It was definitely the culmination for a lot of us of decades worth of work. I joined the pro-life movement in 1998 when my daughter was born. So it’s been two decades of protesting in front of Planned Parenthood.”

Like McElroy, Valdés Clayton sees more work ahead.

“For a lot of us, we want to see a national ban on abortion,” she said. “We want (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) to be federal legislation, not just left as states rights. And that’s to ensure that every person has the right to life as enshrined in the Constitution.”

At Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley, math teacher Christine LaPorte saw the ruling as a victory championing the dignity of human life, and she said in an email that the decision left her feeling relief and gratitude.

