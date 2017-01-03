This 12 minute news and debate video collage includes highlights of California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy making the case on Fox Business, CNN, France 24, Australian Broadcasting and other networks for Donald Trump for President during the 2016 campaign. The video spans multiple controversies and issues raised from the beginning of Trump’s campaign through his historic election. We hope you enjoy reliving the campaign through this video!
Trump for President Relived! James Lacy on the 2016 Campaign Trail – VIDEOGRAPHY
January 3, 2017
