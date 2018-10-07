“Trump Now May Well Appoint 1/3rd of Supreme Court by 2020!” – Jim Lacy on “Weekend Breakfast”

October 7, 2018 By James V. Lacy Leave a Comment

In this video airing on Sunday morning, October 7 on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy comments in real time on the 50-48 U.S. Senate vote confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, explains that the Democrats “really overplayed their hand,” that Republicans are now re-invigorated for the midterm elections and predicts that by the end of his term Donald Trump will have appointed 3 of the Supreme Court’s 9 members.  “Can you imagine if Donald Trump has appointed 1/3rd of the Supreme Court?!”

 

 

