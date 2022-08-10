Trump Says FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago

By

Former president Donald Trump said Monday the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he added, claiming that the FBI even broke into his safe.

The former president then compared the raid to Watergate, saying, “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump did not state what the agents were searching for, and reports indicate he was not in Florida at the time of the raid.

The raid happened in the morning and the FBI agents brought a “safe cracker” to break into a “relatively new” safe on the property, a source told Fox News.

Two anonymous sources familiar with the investigation told the New York Times that the raid was related to classified documents Trump had taken out of the White House after his presidency.

“Investigators visited Mar-a-Lago in recent months to speak to Trump’s attorneys about material taken from the White House. Trump’s attorneys showed investigators documents, though it’s unclear which ones & how many. Trump was present on property at time of visit,” according to an anonymous source cited by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Agents scoured the property and looked for documents and boxes without looking at them on the property, according to Fox.

