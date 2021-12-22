Trump Tells Supporters ‘You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands’ By Doubting the COVID-19 Vaccine

- Former President Donald Trump confronted a crowd of supporters over vaccine skepticism.
- Trump told his fans to “take credit” for the vaccines instead of being against them.
- “You’re playing right into their hands,” he said during his tour with Bill O’Reilly.
Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters on Sunday to get a booster shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves against the Omicron variant, telling them they were “playing right into their hands” by doubting the vaccines.
Sitting alongside the former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly at a stadium in Dallas, Trump touted his administration’s contribution toward developing the vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed.
“Look, we did something that was historic,” he said. “We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me.”
He added that without the vaccine, millions more people would have died from the virus.
“I think this would have been the Spanish flu of 1917, where up to 100 million people died,” he said. “This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now.”
He then told his supporters to “take credit” for the vaccine, saying they shouldn’t “let them take it away.”
Comments
I love Trump but vehemently disagree with the deadly “vaccinations” for a virus that has killed less than one percent of the population in over two years. Vaccinations do not need repeated boosters.
I believe TRUMP has stock in the pharmaceutical companies. Trying to recoup the money he lost while playing presidente. Lost my trust. He is still better than all the rest.
Nice try Bobby but unless you can back up your accusation I’d suggest STFU. Trumps biggest mistake was not firing the gnome Faucet.
The vaccine is the virus. Don’t u tell me to stfu…kma.
This is true
I under stand what he is trying to relay to us in that the CP Propaganda machine will continue to make those that are gun shy of our present Administration that represents the CP Agenda look like uneducated hicks.
Agree with Carla. Trump is wrong on this one. He got schlonged by Fauci and The Swamp on this.
Looks like Trump is a globalist at heart…..when will someone ask him if he would support vax mandates if he were President?
I must think that something important is going wrong here. He should by now be acutely aware of all that we know about VAERS and vaccine deaths and side effects. Why would he say this and put even more lives at risk.
Could he also have been threatened by the left globalists?
I find it ironic that he wants to endorse all new candidates as MAGA, but he could not distinguish good guys from bad guys in his administration and working side by side with them in the WH – including FAUCI! I could see Fauci was full of it and a DEM right away in April 2020. But then again, I am in the medical field and know what most do not about medicine.
We do have a serious case of medical tyranny right now and it is downright scary! Do not trust your doctor. Think for yourself. Be prepared in case you get COVID with proper treatment meds.
If trump disappoints, there is DeSantis.
Aprila, could it be that he is trying to minimize the damage the CP Propaganda machine does 24/7 to the American Patriots who understand what the Agenda from the Left is doing to America? In other words the more we expose them the more the propaganda machine twists and turns the information around.
I am not against the vaccine, if people feel they are in a high-risk group or if it would just make them feel better. I’m sure it helps to some extent, though far from being a perfect vaccine. I’m against coercive mandates. Looking at the statistics, the vast majority of people obviously have little risk from Covid and don’t need the damn vaccine that our all-knowing “authorities” are trying to push on everyone.
The pathologically narcissist, Trump, is just showing his true colors here. People need to let Trump go and move on. It’s not about crowning Trump king, it’s about the People getting truly engaged, before they lose all of their liberties. Trump doesn’t give a crap about our freedom, which is what really made America great, not having a Mussolini-like authoritarian “great leader”. He cares about manipulating and controlling people.
I had Covid six months before the vaccine came out and it was very mild. I didn’t need to call my doctor and the major symptoms lasted only 3-4 days. Why do I need the vaccine, if I already had it and it was quite a bit less intense than my recent bouts the flu? Such viruses usually get more mild as the mutant, but the media, politicians and bureaucrats are squawking like Omicron is equivalent to smallpox or Ebola. As far as I am concerned, these people and Trump, too, can put their vaccine where the sun don’t shine.