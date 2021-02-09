Two new books on California government that were written by Chris Micheli have recently been published. While they can be used as college- and law school-level textbooks, they are also useful to readers who are seeking valuable insights into California state government and bill drafting.
“In my teaching at McGeorge School of Law, I have been motivated to share the education I have gotten over the past 20 years lobbying in Sacramento,” Micheli said. “Whether a student or someone working in California government, I hope both books provide insights on these important topics.”
Additional information and links to purchase the books are provided below:
Introduction to California State Government
The first is a textbook which is 448 pages in length with 128 short chapters in an effort to put all the pieces in one place for readers to be introduced to California government, including the institutions at the local and state levels. The contents include:
Section I California’s Constitution
Section II The Legislative Branch
Section III The Executive Branch
Section IV The Other Constitutional Officers
Section V Introduction to Administrative Agencies
Section VI Overview of Key State Agencies
Section VII Different State Entities for Similar Policy Areas
Section VIII The Judicial Branch
Section IX Comparing and Contrasting California with the Federal Government
Section X Local Governments
Section XI Direct Democracy in California—Function and History
Section XII The Budget Process
Section XIII Electoral System and Political Process
Section XIV Lobbying and Special Interest Groups
The following is the link for the book:
https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/introduction-california-state-government
An Introduction to Drafting Legislation in California
The second book which is 288 pages in length with 85 short chapters is intended to assist persons who have had little or no drafting experience as well as to provide a reference and explanatory material to more sophisticated legislative drafters. The purpose of a legislative drafting manual is to promote uniformity in drafting style and to make statutes clear, simple, and easy to understand and use.
The following is the link for the book:
https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/introduction-drafting-legislation-california
Available in both hard copy and as an electronic version, the textbook and professional manual can be purchased online from Kendall Hunt Publishing Company.
