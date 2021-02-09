By

Two new books on California government that were written by Chris Micheli have recently been published. While they can be used as college- and law school-level textbooks, they are also useful to readers who are seeking valuable insights into California state government and bill drafting.

“In my teaching at McGeorge School of Law, I have been motivated to share the education I have gotten over the past 20 years lobbying in Sacramento,” Micheli said. “Whether a student or someone working in California government, I hope both books provide insights on these important topics.”

Additional information and links to purchase the books are provided below:

The first is a textbook which is 448 pages in length with 128 short chapters in an effort to put all the pieces in one place for readers to be introduced to California government, including the institutions at the local and state levels. The contents include:

Section I California’s Constitution

Section II The Legislative Branch

Section III The Executive Branch

Section IV The Other Constitutional Officers

Section V Introduction to Administrative Agencies

Section VI Overview of Key State Agencies

Section VII Different State Entities for Similar Policy Areas

Section VIII The Judicial Branch

Section IX Comparing and Contrasting California with the Federal Government

Section X Local Governments

Section XI Direct Democracy in California—Function and History

Section XII The Budget Process

Section XIII Electoral System and Political Process

Section XIV Lobbying and Special Interest Groups

The following is the link for the book:

https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/introduction-california-state-government

The second book which is 288 pages in length with 85 short chapters is intended to assist persons who have had little or no drafting experience as well as to provide a reference and explanatory material to more sophisticated legislative drafters. The purpose of a legislative drafting manual is to promote uniformity in drafting style and to make statutes clear, simple, and easy to understand and use.

The following is the link for the book:

https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/introduction-drafting-legislation-california

Available in both hard copy and as an electronic version, the textbook and professional manual can be purchased online from Kendall Hunt Publishing Company.