Unity or Union Loyalty?

Joe Biden’s inaugural speech on January 20 stressed “unity” or a variant of the term 11 times. This unity evidently doesn’t include the broad swath of Americans, including some traditional Democratic constituencies, who support school choice. The latest poll on the topic, conducted by the Democratic polling firm Beck Research, found that 65 percent of K-12 parents back school choice. Moreover, 74 percent of African-Americans and 71 percent of Latinos, groups that stand to gain the most from choice, are staunch supporters as well.
Less than 36 hours after President Biden took the oath of office, however, First Lady Jill Biden feted union leaders at the White House, reminding them of her promise that teachers’ unions “will always have a seat at the table” in the administration. Around the same time, Biden announced his choice for Deputy Secretary of Education: San Diego Unified School District superintendent Cindy Marten, who has aligned herself with the California Teachers Association in trying to halt the growth of charter schools. Even the San Diego branch of the NAACP failed to see the “unity” in this pick, releasing a statement referring to Marten as an “ineffective leader when it comes to the academic advancement of African American children in San Diego public schools.”
If unity is truly Biden’s goal, he should recognize not just the public support for school choice but also the evidence for its positive outcomes for children. For example, he could acknowledge a new study on “the effects of school choice on mental health.” Researchers Corey DeAngelis and Angela Dills analyzed the correlation between adolescent suicide rates and the enactment of private-school voucher and charter programs over the last several decades, finding that “states that enacted charter school laws witnessed a 10% decrease in suicide rates among 15- to 19-year-olds.” DeAngelis and Dills also found that laws supporting private-school vouchers were “associated with fewer suicides, though the change was not statistically significant. The effect would likely be larger if more students received vouchers.”
Additionally, according to recent survey data, 62 percent of public school kids started classes this fall on Zoom, while just 5 percent of private schools were virtual this fall. Thanks to union-mandated public school shutdowns, an entire generation can expect a drop in lifetime earnings of 5 to 10 percent. No wonder that the percentage of Americans who think that the union-dominated education system is going in the “right direction” has dropped to a meager 23 percent.
Biden should also acknowledge the research of Greg Forster, who reports that in 32 of 34 empirical studies, “school choice improves academic outcomes in public schools affected by the program, while one finds no visible difference and one finds a negative impact.” Forster’s study also found that school choice has an overwhelmingly positive effect on taxpayers (it saves them money), ethnic integration, and civic values and practices—not to mention on academic outcomes.
Thus far, however, Biden has shown no concern for the growing consensus in favor of school choice, preferring instead to spend his early presidency catering to teachers’ union bosses and promoting their ruinous one-size-fits-all approach to education. Thus far, anyway, for children and parents, there’s no seat at the Bidens’ table.
Larry Sand, a retired teacher, is president of the California Teachers Empowerment Network.
This article was originally published by City Journal Online.
Comments
Look, we all know teachers and we all recognize their kindness and how good they are with kids so they must be good teachers right? I would say the majority of teachers are but in one respect, these wonderful teachers in whom we entrust our children are colossal putzes. Each year, they keep voting for union leaders who attack charter and private schools, who instill curriculum that does not meet the standards of many parents, that promote books that teach children to hate America, and worst of all, constantly put children last on the priority list. Through this COVID crisis, it has become apparent that teachers are the main problem, not because they don’t care themselves, but because they keep voting for representatives who don’t care about our children.
YOu want to fix public schools? Get rid of the educrats that never actually teach and get rid of teacher’s unions. Here’s what should happen… Each school district office should be made up of a parent / teacher school board, a treasurer and assistant treasurer, perhaps a district testing officer, and a few support staff. Their duty is to parcel out dollars based on the number of students in each school. Average cost per child in America is around $12,500. The school district retains $500 per child and each individual school then gets $12,000 per child. For a K – 8 school with 30 kids in each class, that’s $3.24 million each year. With 1.5 teachers per classroom and a principal each earning an average of $120,000 per year (some more, some less) including benefits, that’s $1.8 million per year. The other $1.4 million is used for schools supplies, maintenance, capital improvements, liability, etc. Remember, public schools pay no rent. Let each school decide, along with the parents, how to spend the money to best educate the kids. Basically, we should convert the world to charter schools responsible for their own domain. What do we get now for our money? A bunch of needless high paid educrats who never teach a kid, mindless union representatives who actually hate children, and a bunch of children who rank 34th or 44th (something like that) in the world in math and science skills. There is a better way.
Unity for Biden
Put 1,000 pipe line workers out of work, and another 20,000 support jobs…. let’s not forget the ripple effect in the economy.
Cancel wall contracts that border state governors said is needed to stop an illegal flood.
Build tent cities to handle illegals that bring disease (like cv-19) and then release into the nation as mass spreaders.
Back Sanders and Pelosi after they “admitted on the record” they intentionally blocked CV-19 relief bill because it would support Trump (forget the people in need)
Back the radical statements that support ANTIFA and others for over 4 years and call their crimes “peaceful protests.”
Yes folks you voted for them and him
Pull a Reagan!
All air traffic controller were fired, so lets decertify ALL public employee unions!
Next fire ALL teachers, beginning immediately after to rehire based on character first and then qualifications to teach!
Teachers unions have one goal and one goal only, and that is to empty every taxpayers pockets and bank accounts into their pockets and accounts.
Teachers unions don’t care about our kids, kids don’t vote for unions or presidents.
Public employee unions, when you look at them are unethical and therefore illegal in the eyes of government employment.
So, Biden and his doctor wife are committing a crime by accepting a public employee union over taxpayers.
Impeachment should be the remedy for this administration.
From Bidenoccio’s lips, “UNITY” is a canard.
With his (documented) history, he probably had a brain fizz in talking about IMPunity or IMMunity.
Either glove fits.