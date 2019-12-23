WATCH: James Lacy Explains How California’s Extreme Policies and War Against Trump is Affecting the State

By

California has had a contentious relationship with the Trump Administration. On many issues, the state has sued the federal government and vice versa.

On this episode California Insider, CA Political Review Publisher James Lacy

explains how California’s policies are at odds with the policies of the Trump Administration. He also dives into how these policies can impact the future of California.

Lacy is co-author of the book “California’s War on Donald Trump” and also authored the Politico best-seller “Taxifornia.”