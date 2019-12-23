WATCH: James Lacy Explains How California’s Extreme Policies and War Against Trump is Affecting the State

California has had a contentious relationship with the Trump Administration. On many issues, the state has sued the federal government and vice versa.
On this episode California Insider, CA Political Review Publisher James Lacy
explains how California’s policies are at odds with the policies of the Trump Administration. He also dives into how these policies can impact the future of California.
Lacy is co-author of the book “California’s War on Donald Trump” and also authored the Politico best-seller “Taxifornia.”
Mr. Lacy says that the attorneys general lawsuit didn’t allow jihadists to enter the country. He can’t say that for certain. They may be plotting something HUGE bit waiting until our guard is down and the timing is right. Islamic terrorists think in terms of decades and centuries as we in the west are not nearly that patient. There could be thousands of jihadists here waiting to strike.
There isn’t a need to spend hundreds of millions on preventing out of control forest fires. Contracts between the state and companies that clear orchards and fire log manufacturers to clear out dead trees and under brush could be mutually beneficial. The companies get free material and we get fewer and smaller fires without spending the millions in the process. Why can’t the geniuses working for the state come up with something that simple?