Where Does Gov. Newsom Stand On Split Roll?

Former Gov. Jerry Brown often said that he subscribed to the “canoe theory of politics” — paddle a little to the left, a little to the right and then glide down the middle. He deployed that strategy through many of the crises he had to manage. From this conservative’s perspective, he did a lot more paddling on the left than the right, which might explain why his administration often appeared to be going in circles.
Nonetheless, interests representing the private sector at least had Brown’s ear on big issues even when he pursued decidedly anti-business policies. Brown also seemed to be able to pivot in ways that didn’t appear as flip-flopping, explaining his “revised” positions on issues in obscure terms quoting either Scripture or Greek philosophers.
One such example when Brown “saw the light” was with Proposition 13 which, prior to the June election in 1978, he vigorously opposed. He openly derided Howard Jarvis as a fool and snake-oil salesman — that is, until Proposition 13 was enacted. After that, he embraced Prop. 13 to such an extent that pundits started calling him “Jerry Jarvis.” He even visited Howard and his wife Estelle at their home in L.A. on numerous occasions for taco lunches.
Brown as governor was no conservative and successfully pushed for higher taxes and fees. He is responsible for Proposition 30, which gave California the highest marginal income tax rate in the nation. He also openly embraced higher sales taxes, and he fought for the gas tax increase. But what he didn’t do is attack Proposition 13.
Today, the question is whether Gavin Newsom will tread where Jerry Brown feared to go.
To read the entire column, please click here.
Comments
The theoretical good news is that Prop 15 will generate revenue from commercial and industrial property in California.
The unintended consequences of Proposition 15 that is a partial repeal of Proposition 13, that will affect ALL 40 million in California.
Businesses that rent or lease space in those commercial and industrial properties, will obviously go up as the increased “costs” to the owners of the affected properties always trickles down to the users.
THEN, the products or service provided by those business renters, will pass those costs to the users of their products and service, i.e., the other 40 million in the state.
Prop 15 will temporarily increase revenue, and permanently decrease the number of businesses, and permanently increase the cost of their services and products for all 40 million residents of the state.
Plenty of homes left in Texas, so sell your 1500 sq. ft. “mansion” in California and pay cash for a palace here. We’ve been living “rent-free” for 2 years now, although i’m becoming concerned about the high cost of gas, it’s already back up to $1.65 per gallon and inching up…