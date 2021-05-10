Why I Left California

By

I’ve been fortunate enough to have hundreds of articles published on public policy, energy, national security, foreign policy, and California politics, but this is the most personal piece I have ever written and submitted to this noble, worthy publication. For that reason, I am not using one hyperlink, and if you know my writings, everything I write is heavily sourced. This is my emotional love letter explaining why I felt forced to leave Los Angeles, California for a suburb north of Dallas, Texas.

Let’s start with the obvious reasons. Highest taxes in the nation. Highest energy costs in the nation. Growing crime rates, without the unfettered ability to defend yourself. Homelessness left unchecked, backed by Democrat-controlled judges, courtrooms, and organizations like the ACLU, which have caused the problem. Uninformed voters, voting for men like Gavin Newsome and women like Nancy Pelosi. Over $1 trillion desperately needed for infrastructure improvements, upgrades, and replacements without factoring in a new electrical grid is needed. That is trillions more.

Unmitigated blackouts will continue growing over continued proliferation of solar panels and wind turbines for electricity. Schools that serve a teacher’s union whose sole job is to elect Democrats. No longer constructing single-family homes, because of climate change and anthropogenic global warming. Try buying a home for less than $800,000 in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco or Sacramento, because Democrats and stupid faux-Republicans like Arnold Schwarzenegger believe mankind is overly warming the earth.

I have two books on energy – Energy Made Easy & Just Green Electricity – debunking the entire framework of politicized energy polices based on global warming. And the list goes on and on for the reasons why California is rapidly descending into chaos; and anyone with a family is being forced to move somewhere else.

A few years ago, I flew back to Crowley, Texas where I grew up and went to K-12 for my 25-year high school reunion. The best part was reconnecting with childhood friends; but two classmates in particular gave me grave insight into the state of the U.S. and California. Both had served in the special forces and black ops for the U.S. military and Department of Defense. Both men recounted their service careers, which was laced in humility, bravery, loyalty and a sense of being deeply wounded – not with battlefield scars – but the wounds of seeing their country being led by California into the abyss. Feelings of rage, betrayal and an American public being an ungrateful lot was only tempered when they asked me to write about it for them.

Thell and Jeff this is for you.

Once COVID-19 shutdowns took place in La Canada where I formerly lived, these men’s words echoed in my thoughts daily. For the first time I witnessed Californians transformed into sheep led by unwise, evil shepherds. Add in mask mandates – please look up Stanford University quietly stating they don’t work – and this caused my family to move back to Texas. These two childhood friend’s words woke me up to the fact that the California I resided in, fought for, met my wife in, had my children, and gloriously lived over half my life no longer wanted ascending married couples.

The beginning of my eye-opening experience began from 2008-2012 when I was elected to the Studio City Neighborhood Council whose original mission was to be a local city council and voice for the various neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. Hard working folks and neighbors who care was my experience at the local level until you stepped into the swamp of Los Angeles City Hall and the administrative apparatus to realize it was a bunch of corrupt, greedy leftist Democrats who cared about nothing other than power, taxpayer money, and how much retirement and health care they could suck from Los Angeles residents.

But it was my run for the 43rd district seat for State Assembly against incumbent Mike Gatto, which left the biggest impression. First and foremost, the days of Democrats like Pat Brown, Scoop Jackson, President’s FDR, Truman, JFK, who cared about families, single-family homes, public education focused on students and parents before unions, public safety, national security, and foreign policy that stood for freedom and American values are over.

Stop kidding yourself that a Democrat and Republican are the same. They aren’t. Republicans aren’t perfect, I have insight into this more than most, but if a mean tweet makes you yearn for Reagan or caused you to vote for out-of-control “woke” Joe Biden then you are the problem. Republicans hating Trump was reason enough for me to leave. Grow up.

Those two classmates bled – literally shed blood for your freedom and mine – they deserve better from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. I lost, but my run taught me that people want to be spoken to like adults, and if they don’t like you, they don’t like you, but they knew where I stood. Additionally, you better fight because we are in a war for California and the U.S. While I may have moved to Texas, the communist-led, communist-backed, Marxist-movement, which sadly now controls California and U.S. Democratic Party, is out for power and blood. Make no mistake – we can become China, Cuba, or Venezuela in no time. Cities like San Francisco, Berkeley, Portland, and Milwaukee already have.

Then what did I learn during my run, and subsequent graduation from Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy? California is in deep trouble and now the federal government is looking to California as the harbinger of success. That’s why I had to leave. I no longer felt safe and no longer felt I could protect my family. Unfortunately, none of these events really brought the moving trucks to my doorstep.

After George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) targeted La Canada where I formerly resided and a 500-person protest (what neighbors told me, as I was out of town at the time) was 80 feet from my former home. Imagine if someone stormed my home while I was either in the home or away? Would insurance pay to restore a burned down residence? Would I be allowed to use a weapon against intruding protesters? Or would I have to sign over my life to an attorney (I know a couple of good ones) to keep me out of prison for the rest of my life?

The bigger issues are Democrats who control California and Republicans/Christians in churches to scared to speak the truth – and here’s the truth about BLM. If black men and women want to matter, then matter to yourself. Stop killing each other with black-on-black crime from handguns and assaults that is a leading cause of death. Larry Elder and Heather MacDonald have done great work on this tragedy killing black men, women, and children. I beg you to stop having children raised by single parents at over 75 percent of all births. I beg you further to stop having more abortions than Caucasians, Hispanics, and Asians. Begin demanding school systems like the L.A.U.S.D. teach your children instead of serving the goals of the U.S. and California Democratic parties.

Some of the greatest achievements in history have been accomplished by men and women of color. A wise pastor once told me that Christianity is an eastern religion, and Jesus Christ was more dark-skinned than he ever was a lighter skinned European type. Lastly, I plead with black men and women to stop voting for Democrats, stop attending churches supporting BLM, critical race theory, or any dogma that says you can only succeed with Democrats’ help, and take back your lives.

California, the U.S., and world needs you to succeed. Republicans aren’t perfect, but Democrats are using and killing you in record numbers. Donald Trump gave a damn a helluva lot more than Joe Biden ever has or will.

So, goodbye to the once golden state. If any of you folks still brave enough to live there want to experience what good old fashioned American freedom looks and feels like, come to Texas without your mask, and bring your California realtor’s contact information with you.

Todd Royal and is an energy consultant, author and columnist based in Dallas, Texas. He can be reached on Twitter @TCR_Consulting